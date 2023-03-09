Raquel Leviss Reveals: Is She Still Sleeping with Tom Sandoval?!?

Raquel Leviss has a black eye at the moment.

We mean this both figuratively and literally, as Scheana Shay reportedly assaulted her co-star last week and slugged her in the face…

… while Raquel’s reputation is also marred these days, considering she’s been carrying on a sexual relationship with Tom Sandoval for months.

During which time, of course, he was very seriously dating Ariana Madix.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss attend the “Vanderpump Rules” Party For LALA Beauty Hosted By Lala Kent at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Madix discovered an intimate FaceTime video between her boyfriend and her now-former friend last Wednesday and proceeded to break up with Sandoval on the spot.

In the days since, we’ve heard all sorts of things about Leviss and Sandoval — such as the rumor that they’re very much together… and even thinking of having kids!

Is there any truth to this speculation?

Just where do things stand between Leviss and Sandoval?

Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. (Photo via Instagram)

“Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship,” Leviss now tells People Magazine.

“Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones.

“I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone.

“I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 19: Raquel Leviss attends DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy’s on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)

It sounds like Leviss is single, but plenty of Bravo viewers out there likely have trouble believing anything that comes out of her mouth.

On Wednesday, what came out of this mouth in an interview with Entertainment Tonight was an apology for her awful and deceitful actions.

“There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” Leviss told the outlet.

“I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved.”

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix were together for almost a decade. But the former then cheated with a friend and blew everything up.

Concluded the Vanderpump Rules cast member at the time:

“I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships.”

For whatever it may or may not be worth, Sandoval has also issued a mea culpa to Madix.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of The House of Barrie at House of Barrie on October 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for House of Barrie)

“I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly,” he said.

“I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that.

“My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana.

“I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”