Deavan Clegg and Topher Park: Engaged!

Late last year, Deavan Clegg and Topher Park welcomed a child together.
This is Deavan’s third baby. Though Topher has been her partner for nearly three years now, this was their first child together.
For years, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans have wondered when they will take the next step.
Wonder no more! Deavan an Topher are now engaged!
Yes, Deavan and Topher are finally engaged! Those two years or so of engagement rumors are finally right! Sort of.
For actual details on how things went down, she opened up to In Touch Weekly.
“He did ask me in November,” Deavan revealed about Topher’s proposal.
“So like a month after we had our baby,” Deavan continued.
“He finally popped the question,” she commented, adding “about time.”
Deavan then fully confirmed: “But yeah, we are officially engaged now.”
Deavan and Topher welcomed their baby in October of last year.
Meanwhile, he proposed to her during a birthday trip. The two were enjoying a sweet vacation in Salt Lake City, Utah.
It was not on her actual birthday. The two had postponed the trip amidst Taeyang’s ongoing cancer battle.
Taeyang received his diagnosis in the spring of 2022.
Deavan had taken him to multiple doctors. Unfortunately, iron supplements and other misdiagnoses did not help.
B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia can prove fatal very quickly without treatment. Were it not for her persistence in advocating for her son, he might not have received a diagnosis until it was too late.
However, when Taeyang was feeling well enough for his parents to take a trip, Deavan and Topher went to Salt Lake City.
While there, Deavan realized that Topher was planning to propose.
She explained this week that she “hyped” herself up for it. So it’s a very good thing that he didn’t get cold feet.
“Then the next day he was running late to pick me up because he had to go get a haircut,” Deavan recalled.
“Then he called me and told me that he got a flat tire,” she shared. “And I was like, ‘Oh he’s lying. Like he’s just buying time, like maybe he’s gonna get flowers.’”
Not so. Deavan added: “Turns out he really did have a flat tire.”
It was, she admitted, a “rough” proposal.
Topher finally made it back to the hotel room, only to receive a phone call that “something bad happened and he had to go to work.”
So Deavan ended up getting stuck at his place of work for hours, only making it back at 3 AM.
Naturally, she figured that the moment had passed, and felt “sad” about it.
But then, the next morning, Deavan turned around to find her gorgeous boyfriend on one knee.
“I didn’t say yes right away,” she admitted. “Because my brain didn’t register that he was still doing the proposal because of how bad everything went.”
“And then I made him sit on the couch and he is like, ‘So is that a yes or a no?’” Deavan narrated. “And I said, ‘Oh yes.’” So that is a yes.
What then? “And then I grabbed the ring and just put it on myself and he was like, ‘I’m supposed to put it on you,'” she recalled.
Deavan added: “And I was like, ‘No, my fingers are swollen from the baby, like let me do it.’” It’s not a perfect proposal, but given the chaos of their lives, it felt like it fit their story just right.