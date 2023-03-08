Tom Sandoval Finally Apologizes to Ariana Madix for Sordid Raquel Leviss Affair

Better late than never we suppose, huh?

Also, some might accurately say, way too little and way too late.

On Tuesday, Tom Sandoval issued a lengthy statement on Instagram, finally addressing Ariana Madix directly over the painful and personal way he forced her to end the couple’s nearly decade-long relationship.

Sandoval, of course, has been sleeping with Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss for months.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix were together for almost a decade. But the former then cheated with a friend and blew everything up.

Madix learned about the affair last week after discovering inappropriate text messages between her boyfriend and her colleague.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process,” Sandoval began yesterday.

“Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana.

“I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

The musician and businessman continued:

“I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that.

“My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

According to various sources, Sandoval and Leviss have been sleeping together since at least December; things seem pretty darn serious between the Bravo personalities.

Sandoval went on to reflect on his long relationship with Madix.

“My love for Ariana was stronger than any camera could ever have captured,” he wrote.

“Some of our best times together were never filmed. The same goes for some of our biggest struggles. I wish things happened in a different order and our relationship was not severely tarnished, and that it ended with the same respect for her that it began with.

“I owed Ariana better.”

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are no more. That’s what happens when you cheat with a friend.

Concluded the unethical star in his message:

“I am beyond sad that it ended the way it did.

“The choices I made hurt so many people. I acted in a way that clashes with who and how I want to be. I will continue to reflect and work on myself.

“I have work to do. I always have, and I always will.”

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

Previously, Sandoval asked critics to direct their ire over this situation only at him — and to leave his restaurant/business partners alone.

“Hey, I fully understand an deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave [Tom] Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation,” Sandoval wrote via Instagram on Saturday, March 4, adding:

“Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing…

“I’m so sorry that my partners, Greg, Brett, and Schwartz and our employees have to suffer for my actions. I will be taking a step back & taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees & partners.

“I need some time to address everything else. Sorry for everything.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of The House of Barrie at House of Barrie on October 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for House of Barrie)

Among those unimpressed by Sandoval’s statements on this scandal, meanwhile, we present Lala Kent.

She continued to share her unfiltered thoughts during an Amazon Live appearance on Tuesday.

“Tell us you’re a narcissist without telling us you’re a narcissist. It’s just so textbook to me,” she said of Sandoval’s first mea culpa, adding of him and Leviss:

I don’t feel for them at all. But I never have. This just was like, ‘You’re disgusting’ but never liked either of you.

