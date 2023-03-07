Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss: Already Planning to Start a Family Together?!

Well, by now, you’ve probably heard the news that Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss.
It must be a pretty rough time for Ariana, what with the whole world knowing her boyfriend of nine years banged a close friend whom she thought she could trust.
And unfortunately, it sounds like Ariana’s problems are only just beginning.
If you’re a longtime Vanderpump Rules fan, then you’re probably aware that Ariana made it clear from the start of their relationship that she had no interest in marrying or having children with Tom.
It was nothing personal against Tom, she explained, as she had no interest in marrying or having kids with anyone.
But Raquel apparently feels quite differently.
And until fairly recently, she was engaged to James Kennedy, which seems to indicate not only that she wants to get married, but that she’d prefer sooner to later.
Andy Cohen and other insiders have indicated that Sandoval and Leviss are full-on dating, and by all indications, they’re in it for the long haul.
All of this has left fans wondering if there are wedding bells in the future for reality TV’s most scandalous couple!
“Tom and Raquel are the real deal,” a source tells Us Weekly, noting that this isn’t some “regrettable fling or one-night stand.”
“They have confided to pals that it’s love and they have fallen hard for each other,” the insider adds.
“It’s no excuse for what they did and the people they hurt, but they see a long-term future together. Only time will tell if their bond can survive the backlash.”
The source went on to confirm that Ariana found out about the affair when she discovered explicit texts from Raquel on Tom’s phone.
“Ariana found out after looking at Tom’s phone while he was on stage performing his new song,” the source tells with Us.
“It’s still unclear when Tom Schwartz knew or if he was blindsided.”
As for Sandoval, he’s receiving a ton of (well-deserved) criticism these days.
He’s been quiet on the specifics of his situation, but he did post a vague pseudo-apology on his Instagram page.
“Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation,” Sandoval wrote.
“Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing,” he added.
“Also, Schwartz & Sandy’s might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families.”
Yes, after getting caught cheating on his girlfriend of nine years, Sandoval’s first public comments were about his restaurant and business partner.
There was a time when the Toms were might have been the most well-liked of all the Vanderpump cast members.
We think it’s safe to say those days are done.