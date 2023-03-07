Raquel Leviss Threatens to Sue Co-Stars Over Intimate Video, Cites Revenge Porn Law

Raquel Leviss has sent a cease-and-desist letter to her Vanderpump Rules castmates.

According to TMZ, the Bravo personality is threatening legal action against her co-stars if they share the video that lead to Ariana Madix breaking up last week with Tom Sandoval.

Last Wednesday, Madix showed support for her boyfriend of nine years at a Los Angeles concert that featured Sandoval and his band.

At some point that evening, Madix discovered FaceTime footage on Sandoval’s phone that depicted Leviss being intimate with Tom in some wildly inappropriate fashion.

Ariana proceeded to dump Sandoval.

We’ve since learned, via reports from People Magazine and other outlets, that Leviss and Sandoval had been sleeping together for over six months.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are no more. That’s what happens when you cheat with a friend.

Now, back to that cease-and-desist:

Leviss’ attorney fired off the letter Monday to several Vanderpump Rules cast members and friends — warning that the recording “was done illegally without Raquel’s knowledge or consent.”

This legal team referred to a revenge porn law in the California penal code outlawing “nonconsensual pornography,” which means it is a crime invade someone’s privacy and disseminate such material.

Translation?

Don’t you dare pass this FaceTime video around!

Only Sandoval and Leviss are on the call, but Leviss’ lawyers are tellingg anyone in possession of the recording to promptly delete it from their phones, the cloud or “any other manner or method in which the recording may exist.”

Concluded the letter:

“This matter should be taken very seriously.”

A Page Six source, meanwhile, said last week that Madix was left “heartbroken” due to the affair because she had “no idea there were any issues” in her nearly decade-long relationship with Sandoval.

A restaurant owner, Sandoval posted the following message on Instagram in the wake of this scandal:

“Hey, I fully understand an deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave [business partner] Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation.

“Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing…

“Please direct ur anger towards me and not [my partners]. They did nothing wrong.”

Continued Sandoval, once again focusing on his professional life:

“I’m so sorry that my partners, Greg, Brett, and Schwartz and our employees have to suffer for my actions.

“I will be taking a step back & taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees & partners.

“I need some time to address everything else. Sorry for everything.”