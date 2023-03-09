Meghan Markle Accused of Lying About Her Age In Latest Bonkers Conspiracy Theory

Over the course of the past seven years, Meghan Markle has been at the center of just about every sort of conspiracy theory and smear campaign imaginable.

Toxic tabloid outlets have claimed that Meghan wears a concealed microphone while speaking with her in-laws, and the Duchess has been accused of poorly executing her curtsies on purpose as a way of showing disrespect to the royals.

But the most bonkers claims have come from within Meghan’s own family.

Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, has made a career out of slandering her sister, and sadly, the public’s thirst for anti-Meg criticism is so powerful that Sam can usually find a receptive audience.

The con artist is her own worst enemy, however, as she takes a scattershot approach in her attempts to ruin her sister’s life.

As a result, the lies Sam tells in her books often contradict the ones that she tells on social media.

That might be how an impressionable YouTuber wound up believing that Meghan is secretly 44 years old, rather than 41.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

According to a new report from Newsweek, a video with nearly 100,000 views makes the claim that Meghan began lying about her age in the early days of her relationship with Harry.

“People believe she’s lying about her age so she doesn’t seem too much older than her husband who’s 38. Is it possible that Meghan Markle is 45 years old?” the user asks.

“In theory it could be because she has enough money to pull off a lie like that.”

Meghan tells her side of the story. (Photo via Netflix)

It’s the sort of baseless nonsense that Meghan has been dealing with since the day she met Harry.

But in a surprising change of pace, it seems that for once, Samantha might not be the one spreading harmful lies about her sister.

“The Great Migration of 1632 brought our early ancestors to the United States from England on the Mayflower, and The Ship Lyon, but the great migration of genes brought the Ship ‘Meghan Flower’ to dock at our house on August 31, 1981,” Sam wrote in one of her memoirs, adding:

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK in her new Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

“My baby sister was bi-racial, beautiful, and was both the color of a peach and a rose.”

So Samantha didn’t lie about her sister’s age, but she did get her birthday wrong.

(Meghan was actually born on August 4, 1981.)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

Sam also tried to contort Meghan’s name into some sort of nonsensical “Mayflower” pun, so if you were thinking of shelling out for one of the elder Markle’s self-published screeds, hopefully that painful attempt at wit will be enough to convince you otherwise.

Anyway, it’s entirely possible that the lie about Meghan’s age still came from Sam originally.

She’s been kicked off of Twitter so many times that it’s impossible to keep track of all of her accounts, and she thinks nothing of hurling wild accusations at the wall in the hope that some of them will stick.

Samantha Markle is doing all she knows how to do in this interview: she is trashing her sister. (Photo via YouTube)

Anyway, Meghan has made the decision not to respond to this latest BS in any way, which is smart for a couple of reasons.

For starters, that’s the best move in terms of protecting her mental health.

On top of that, Samantha is currently suing Meghan for defamation (again!).

And you can bet that she’s hoping the Duchess will acknowledge her existence in some way, so that her lawyers will have something to talk about in court!