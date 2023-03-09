Raquel Leviss: Look at THIS! Scheana Shay Gave Me a Black Eye!

As previously reported, Raquel Leviss was granted a restraining order late last week against Scheana Shay.

According to various reports, the latter Vanderpump Rules star attacked the former Vanderpump Rules star after it came out that Leviss had been sleeping with Tom Sandoval for months.

While he was dating Ariana Madix, of course.

Now, meanwhile, we have a follow-up on this allegation — and it comes from Leviss herself.

Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay attend the Quay x Chrissy Teigen launch event at The London West Hollywood on August 15, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Quay Australia)

TMZ has obtained the legal paperwork Leviss submitted to a New York judge a few days ago that asked for protection from Shay because Raquel said shoved Shay shoved her against a brick wall and punched her in her left eye.

This incident reportedly took place on Thursday, one day after Madix discovered an intimate FaceTime video between Sandoval and Leviss on her boyfriend’s phone.

A judge went ahead and granted Raquel’s request.

Leviss included photos of her bruised eye and cut face in her court filing, while writing in the documents that Shay “doesn’t regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend.”

Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. (Photo via Instagram)

Scheana and Raquel actually sat side-by-side for an episode of Bravo’s “What What Happens Live” just hours before this alleged altercation.

We can’t say for certain what transpired between the women, but Shay posted a picture of Madix and herself on social media after the Sandoval scandal went public, penning the caption, “Always got your back” along with it.

She followed that message up with the punch emoji.

Leviss included this Instagram post in her court filing.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 22: Raquel Leviss attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

As it stands, Shay must stay at least 100 yards away from Raquel, her home and her workplace.

A week after the world learned that Leviss has been riding Sandoval since at least December, Raquel spoke to People Magazine about the status of their relationship.

“Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship,” she told this outlet.

“Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones.”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Tom Sandoval attends White Fox After Hours at Delilah Los Angeles at Delilah on October 18, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CLD PR / White Fox)

She concluded:

“I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone.

“I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal.”