Jenelle Evans: Did She Just Finally Admit to Being an Alcoholic?!

Jenelle Evans, without question, has struggled with addiction for much of her life.

For years we've seen her deal with heroin addiction, marijuana addiction, and of course her addiction to douchebags ...

The list goes on and on.

The most recent thing her followers believe she's developed an addiction to is alcohol.

A quick scroll through her TikTok account will show you video after video after video in which she's holding a beer or a hard seltzer, and with a little further digging, you can see her try to justify all the drinking.

As she's said time and time again, she's an adult and drinking alcohol isn't illegal -- she seems to think that because you walk in a store and buy beer, it's not at all harmful for you or addictive in any way.

That is, as essentially anyone else can tell you, not the case.

There's even a YouTube video that she posted that shows her out buying a bunch of beer with David and the kids, and at the end of that video, David rear ends someone as they're driving home.

If you watch carefully, you can see a beer open in the cup holder by her door, which makes it look like she couldn't even wait until they got home to have one.

You can't see David drinking anything in that video so we can't really speculate that that's why he hit that car, but we do know that last year he was arrested for driving under the influence.

That charge was eventually dropped, but still, this is a lot of stuff piling up, right?

And just in case there was any doubt, Jenelle essentially just admitted that she's an alcoholic in a new blog post she made on her website.

A few days ago, she updated her site for the first time in a while, writing "I am going to do daily diary entries on here for what's up with my life, updates on the family, or just how I'm feeling and maybe need to express my thoughts."

And then this weekend she made her first entry, which she so charmingly titled "So maybe I'm a wino now."

She began the post by explaining that "With all my health issues happening my stomach and esophagus have not been agreeing with me."

"Since possibly having Myasthenia Gravis, there's a huge diet and goods to avoid that can trigger GI symptoms and/or problems."

(Real quick, in case you missed it, this is the latest disease she thinks she has -- it's an autoimmune disease that causes muscle weakness, it can be extremely debilitating and she almost certainly does not have it.)

She continued with "I think since I started drinking beer back in 2015, it's never settled too well in my stomach but I would literally power through the next day."

This part is so bizarre because if there is a substance that you absolutely do not need to ingest and it makes you feel that bad after ingesting it, wouldn't the solution be to just avoid it entirely?

Why would she keep drinking beer for seven years if it made her feel so bad that she has to "power through the next day"?

Thankfully, she found a solution that worked for her, and it is not to just stop drinking.

"My husband mentioned to me maybe I should try switching to wine," she wrote. "I was a little hesitant because all the wine I've ever tasted was bitter and sour!"

"BUT," she added, "there are many new wines out there and I need to try some day."

She shared a link to a wine that she's been "LOVING SO MUCH" from a local winery, and she said that she liked it because it's sweet, not bitter.

"Since switching to wine," she explained, "my stomach has been a lot calmer and my burping has also decreased significantly!"

She finished up the quick little diary entry with a pat on the back for herself, writing "Super happy I'm making healthier choices for myself."

This girl ...

If wine doesn't make her stomach as upset as beer, then good for her, but to say that she's "making healthier choices" by switching to wine simply cannot be true.

There may be some truth to theory that a glass of wine every now and then has some health benefits, but we seriously doubt that she's drinking in moderation.

In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if things take a turn for the worse for her now that she's making this switch.

If everything that's been going down on the swamp for the past couple of years has happened under the influence of Corona and White Claw, how much worse is it going to be if Jenelle's wine drunk instead?