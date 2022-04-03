Little People, Big World Season 23 Spoilers/Synopsis: Major Family Rift Ahead!

Little People.

Big World.

Huge problems to come?

Late last week, TLC revealed that Little People, Big World would be returning with new episodes on Sunday, May 17.

As part of the announcement, the cable network emphasized that viewers have watched over one billion hours of the reality series since its debut -- which is positively insane.

“Read an interesting statistic from @TLC today as they announced our new session premiere on May 17,” Matt Roloff said on Instagram a few days ago, adding via video:

"They said that ‘over one billion viewer hours have watched #LPBW since the beginning.’

"Hopefully, people have learned a little something about Little People along the way."

That's the past, however.

As for what lies ahead?

Producers also teased various storylines to come via a press release that opens as follows:

The Roloffs face big changes and challenging times as a rift in the family causes an unexpected divide that sparks the beginning of a new and very different chapter.

Consider us intrigued already!

Over the past several month of covering the Roloffs extensively, we can't recall any significant rifts making any real news.

Audrey Roloff has often garnered backlash for how she allegedly exploits her family ... but she isn't a cast member on the program any longer.

The press release continues:

Amy and Matt continue to find friendship in unexpected ways as the two, along with Chris and Caryn, spend more time together and even share a trip to Arizona.

Meanwhile, tensions arise from a heated farm negotiation between Zach, Tori, Matt and Caryn.

Ah, yes, that we've heard alll about.

With speculation running rampant that Matt may soon retire, viewers remain unclea on just who might take over the farm.

Last we heard, Jacob Roloff was a prime candidate.

Last we also heard, though, Matt doesn't plan on hanging up his tractor or his boots any time too soon.

The spoiler-filled release concludes:

When the negotiations fall through, Zach and Tori decide to move and make their new home away from the farm while also expecting their third child.

And in the midst of everything, Matt makes a decision that could change the farm – and the family – forever.

This will involve... selling the farm to a third party? Proposing to Caryn Chandler? We can't wait to find out!

Upon confirming plans for Little People, Big World Season 23, TLC also touched on some other upcoming shows and seasons, telling fans:

Devoted TLC fans and audiences everywhere who love a guilty pleasure or crave a glimpse into a world that might look different from their own are being rewarded this Spring with more seasons and over 60 hours of some of the most successful and longest-running docusoaps on television.

TLC’s diverse lineup of returning original docuseries include The Family Chantel, I Love A Mama’s Boy, Little People, Big World, Seeking Sister Wife and Welcome to Plathville.

These shows are key pillars for TLC’s brand of family docudramas and are among the most popular programming on television.

TLC’s fan-favorite family shows continue to be appointment TV for women 25-54, with each of them ranking in the top three for their time period.

Long-running show Little People Big World, has over 1 billion hours of total viewing to date and continues to engage and entertain as much as they did when the show first aired.

Additionally, each of these family shows average over a million viewers an episode, continuing to deliver a fresh take that leaves fans eager for more.