Kim Kardashian Meets Pete Davidson's Entire Family, Refuses to Introduce Him to Her Kids

Well, Kanye might not be too thrilled about it, but there's no denying that the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson is still progressing rapidly.

But we guess the obsessive rapper can take comfort in the knowledge that there's still one important milestone that Kim and Pete have not reached -- and it's all because of Kanye.

First the good news:

Kim was in NYC over the weekend where Pete is currently shooting a movie.

(The comic also made his long-awaited return to SNL on Saturday, but he only appeared in one pre-taped sketch.)

Since the production was so close to Pete's hometown of Staten Island, the couple made a stop at the home of Pete's grandparents.

According to a new report from TMZ, Pete has been eager to introduce Kim to his grandparents, with whom he's quite close.

He was thrilled to finally get the chance last week, and together, he and Kim crossed one more item off of their relationship checklist.

Kim met Pete's mother and sister shortly after the relationship began, and Pete has made the acquaintance of most of the Kardashian clan.

But there's still one major milestone thst these two lovebirds have continued to avoid.

Insiders say that Pete has not yet met Kim's kids.

Apparently, both parties have agreed that they should hold off on the intros out of respect to Kanye.

The move is a bit surprising, as Kanye hasn't shown any respect to Kim and Pete, but hey -- maybe they've made a pact not to sink to his level.

As you're probably aware, Kanye has been stalking Kim and harassing Pete.

West even made a music video in which he's shown burying Davidson alive, the intention of which was clearly to scare the comedian off.

Needless to say, it wasn't successful.

In fact, it wasn't long after the video premiered that Pete texted Kanye and told him to back off.

Screenshots from the exchange made their way onto Instagram, and it's clear that there's still quite a bit of bad blood between these two.

But to his credit, Pete's not backing down, and his relationship with Kim seems to grow more serious by the day.

The couple met when Kim hosted SNL back in October of last year.

They played Aladdin and Jasmine in a sketch together, and it was widely joked that they would wind up hooking up in real life.

Pete, of course, already had a reputation for being irresistible to single women.

Little did anyone know, however, that these two would wind up becoming an inseparable couple who seem to have big plans for their future together.

We suppose Kanye will continue to play the role of the villain who attempts to drive them apart, but his efforts seem to only bring them closer together.

It's possible that West has realized this, as he seems to have relented a bit in recent weeks.

Although it's equally possible that the ultimate hater is merely lying in wait as he plots his next move!