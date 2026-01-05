Amy Schumer Models Swimwear After Dramatic Slim-Down

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Amy Schumer is showing off her beach-ready body.

Yes, it’s January. But there’s no bad time to work on your modeling skills.

During the final weeks of 2025, her split with Chris Fischer went public.

Now, she’s showing off her body in one-pieces and two-pieces — and more.

Amy Schumer attends the “Bunny” Premiere during 2025 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 14, 2025. (Photo Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

There’s no bad time to model your wardrobe

On Sunday, January 4, Schumer took to her Instagram page to share a series of photos.

The snaps are each full-body views of her as she models different looks, most of which are swimwear. Some of which are bikinis.

Seemingly without makeup or filter, Schumer wears a red two-piece, a black one-piece, a black two-piece, and a plum purple swimsuit that she showcased only from behind.

We then see her in a black cocktail dress, a long, pearl gown, and some high-end casual clothes.

The final photo alone is in a different venue — a selfie of Schumer, seemingly out in public, wearing a sweatshirt and glasses.

“My mom took these photos of me while I was packing for a trip,” Schumer explained in the caption.

“And the last photo,” she acknowledged, “I’m on the trip.”

Schumer announced: “This year is about self care and self love.”

She then affirmed: “No makeup. No filter.” That appears to be a reference to these photos as well as her plans for 2026.

“@eres and @therow let’s all appreciate our health our families our friends and have the best year of our lives,” Schumer wrote. “Moving forward with no regrets. Just love.”

In this caption, the comedian provided context for the series of snaps. (Image Credit: Instagram)

It’s over after seven years!

In December, Amy Schumer’s hints at a divorce led to an actual announcement.

The comedian confirmed the news with her signature feigned disinterest.

“Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years,” she wrote at the time.

(We did not add the “blah blah blah” part)

“We love each other very much,” she continued, “and will continue to focus on raising our son.”

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer attend the “Room To Move” premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 11, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Schumer and Fischer share a 6-year-old son, Gene.

Ahead of the couple’s breakup, she had been building up what we hesitate to call “hype” towards the divorce announcement.

Schumer specifically wrote about her dramatic weight loss, saying that “whatever ends up happening” in her marriage would have “nothing to do with” her body transformation.

(Just for the record, a message like that doesn’t normally indicate that a relationship is in a good place)

Schumer wasn’t merely saying that her 50 pound weight loss was her own project. She was making it clear that changes were in the works.

Amy Schumer attends the 2025 Night Of Too Many Stars at Beacon Theatre on March 31, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

How did she lose the weight?

Schumer initially had a less-than-stellar experience with Wegovy, which is the weight-loss branding for Ozempic.

She ended up swapping to Mounjaro, the diabetes branding for tirzepatide. The weight-loss branding for Mounjaro is Zepbound.

Schumer also issued a tongue-in-cheek apology to anyone upset by her weight loss, using harsher words with some critics.

Over the course of her career, she has developed and come to expect adversarial exchanges with commenters and even her own “fans.”

She is a controversial comedian, and with good reason. But the discourse about her body has always been unhinged.