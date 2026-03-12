Tom Brady: Is He Boning Scooter Braun’s Ex?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

So much for Alix Earle, we guess. Maybe.

Tom Brady is a former footballer who is sometimes the subject of outrageous dating rumors.

The latest rumor seems a little more grounded.

Did he and the ex of a controversial music mogul hit things off at a swanky LA party and leave together?

Football star Tom Brady is controversial, but generally gives good interviews — as he is here, on ABC. (Image Credit: ABC)

Alleged new couple alert!

Page Six reports that Tom Brady and Yael Cohen Braun, ex-wife of controversial music mogul Scooter Braun, appeared to cozy up at a recent party.

The gathering was a celebration of NFL star Tony Gonzalez for his birthday.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez hosted the party at their Los Angeles residence.

Notably, Tony and Lauren are exes. They welcomed a child together in 2001.

Clearly, things are amicable. And perhaps their good vibes were rubbing off on the party guests.

Diversity drives community evolution. Exchanging cultures and lifestyles helps us all learn more about the 🌎 world.



Here are some inspirational words for #CelebrateDiversityMonth from @yael Cohen Braun, Co-founder of @letsfcancer.#MAKERSWomen pic.twitter.com/K8JpyrlhUh — MAKERS (@MAKERSwomen) April 20, 2023

According to the report, 48-year-old Tom and 39-year-old Yael were “huddled up at the bar together” during the party.

And it doesn’t sound like it stopped there.

The same report says that Tom and Yael departed together.

Obviously, that could technically mean anything.

Many people may interpret that as a sign of advancing familiarity. Leaving an event together — particularly a party — can be a display of intimacy.

Watching Team USA compete in gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Tom Brady displays his awe at some of the best athletes in the world. (Image Credit: Peacock)

Both had fairly famous divorces not too long ago

In 2022, Tom and his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, divorced.

Following that split, both eyewitness reports and wild speculation have linked him to a wide array of women.

These women have included model Irina Shayk, though those months were in early 2023.

More recently, folks have spotted him in the proximity of TikToker Alix Earle.

In the interim, rumors have repeatedly tried to land him and Kim Kardashian in an entanglement. That never seemed to manifest in reality, however.

Scooter Braun denies rumors that Taylor Swift’s “Vigilante Sh*t” was inspired by him and his ex-wife, Yael Cohen:



“No, ’cause I talk to Yael every day. My ex-wife is one of my best friends. Me and my ex-wife laugh about that stuff — we don’t even call each other ‘ex.’ That’s… pic.twitter.com/yacaLCc7uG — Unplugged (@wiztohfem) July 20, 2025

Meanwhile, Yael split from her controversial ex-husband just one year sooner than Tom and Gisele’s split.

She and Scooter broke up in 2021, finalizing their divorce in 2022.

We mention that Scooter is controversial. That may be an understatement. And it isn’t just about Taylor Swift’s beef with him.

Scooter is accused of being a Zionist — though we should emphasize that he does not seem to be a war crimes apologist amidst the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Most recently, he and Sydney Sweeney have been linked. Reports say that the two were taken aback by the backlash. More recently, the two allegedly split.

Chatting from home, Tom Brady discusses his sport of choice. (Image Credit: Fox Sports/NFL)

Does leaving a party together mean anything?

So, what’s happening between Tom and Yael?

We obviously do not know.

Neither of them have made anything official — even in the form of a denial.

Sometimes, people leave a party together for reasons that have nothing to do with boning each other’s brains out. It happens!

If these two really have hit it off, perhaps we’ll know more about them very soon.