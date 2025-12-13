Amy Schumer Divorce: It’s All Over Between Comedian and Chris Fischer!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As many have suspected for the past several days, it’s all over between Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer.

The comedian confirmed on December 12 that she and her husband of seven years have decided to end their marriage.

“Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years,” Schumer announced via Instagram on Friday alongside a picture of herself, Fischer and their son on the New York City subway.

“We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time.”

Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer attend SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Many observers out there saw this decision coming after Schumer opened this month by sharing a photo of her extreme and impressive recent weight loss.

“Trying to go to the party but someone won’t go to bed,” the controversial star wrote as a caption at the time.

Attempting to keep things light in her divorce post, Schumer concluded:

“We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not becisse I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket and not because he’s a hot Janlmes beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail.

“Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever.”

Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer attend the 75th Annual Writers Guild Awards at The Edison Ballroom on March 5, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America East)

Schumer shared a sumukar sentiment earlier in December when she seemingly confirmed her relationship with Chris was not exactly at its apex.

At the time, the actress said “whatever ends up happening” had “nothing to do” with her recent weight loss or his autism diagnosis.

“Fingers crossed we make it through he’s the best,” the comedian wrote in a since-deleted December 1 Instagram post, adding that the reason she was pictured without her wedding band was because she “never” wears jewelry.

In the same upload, Schumer clarified that the reason behind her 50-pound weight loss was “not to look hot,” but to combat Cushing Syndrome, a hormonal disorder she was diagnosed with in 2024.

The celebrity has struggled with various health ailments over the past couple years.

Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer attend the 2023 Good+Foundation â€œA Very Good+ Night of Comedyâ€ Benefit at Carnegie Hall on October 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Good+Foundation)

A source close to the estranged spouses told People Magazine many hours ago of the break-up:

“There’s nothing ugly. It’s a cohesive split. They’ve just been finalizing a few things.”

The pair have been married since February 2018 after first being romantically linked in 2017. They share son Gene, whom they welcomed in May 2019.

“The way that my now-husband proposed was so worthless,” Schumer joked during her Saturday Night Live monologue in May 2018. “It was a dumb proposal. It was the morning. I was asleep. He threw the box at me and said, ‘I got you this.’ But that’s a realistic proposal.”

In the wake of her husband being diagnosed with Autism, Schumer told followers in 2019:

“My husband is my favorite person I’ve ever met. He’s kind, hilarious, interesting and talented and I admire him. Am I supposed to hope my son isn’t like that?”

The former couple last stepped out at an industry event together in June at a 2025 Tribeca Film Festival premiere of the documentary Room To Move.

We wish them the best moving forward.