Taylor Swift Skipped Travis Kelce’s Last Game of the Season … And Fans Think …

The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their season with a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

And Taylor Swift was not in attendance.

Now, Taylor has not traveled with the Chiefs at all this season — though she was on hand for most of their home games — so her absence in Vegas did not come as a huge shock.

But there was a very specific reason why some fans expected Taylor to make the trip this time:

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Taylor’s absence casts doubts on Travis’ retirement plans

For months now, we’ve been hearing rumors that Travis plans to retire from the NFL.

We’re sure he’d hoped to go out on top, but with the Chiefs missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014, Travis ended his season — and possibly his career — with a meaningless loss against another lackluster team.

Still, if it was really the last time he would ever take the field, then we imagine that his fiancée would be on hand to provide emotional support.

The fact that she sat this one out led many to conclude that Travis plans to return next season, or at least that he hasn’t yet reached a decision about the future of his career.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

“If it were his last game, she would have been there. He’s coming back,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), per Geo News.

“There is hope,” another chimed in.

Obviously, it’s quite a leap to say that Taylor’s absence at a single football game is a sure sign of Travis’ eventual return to the field.

But Kelce is a born competitor, and he’s obviously not happy with the way this season played out.

US musician Taylor Swift (L) and US NFL football player Travis Kelce (R) attend the men’s final match between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and USA’s Taylor Fritz on day fourteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 8, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

So even though he’ll turn 37 this year (and he would need to negotiate a new contract with the Chiefs), one final season is not out of the question.

Adding to the confusion is the fact that Travis might have hinted that Taylor is pregnant during the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

It might be a while before we know for sure what Travis intends to do.

But one thing is certain: Taylor will remain his biggest fan and supporter no matter what.