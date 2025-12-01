Amy Schumer Seems to Confirm Chris Fischer Divorce Rumors In New Weight Loss Photo: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer might be the latest celebrity couple to call it quits.

As we previously reported, Schumer posted some new weight loss photos over Thanksgiving weekend.

She’s been doing that a lot lately, and while many stars have been secretive about their weight loss methods, Amy gives all the credit to Monjauro.

But while the purpose of Amy’s latest pics might have been to show off her new physique, fans are fixating on a different aspect of her post.

As many social media users have pointed out, Amy is not wearing her wedding ring in her latest pics.

And that’s especially meaningful for a couple of reasons.

Amy and Chris have been the subject of divorce rumors for several months now. Amy revealed in her caption that she was on her way to a party when she posed for these pics — and that seems like an odd time to remove one’s wedding ring.

“Trying to go to the party but someone won’t go to bed,” the controversial comedian wrote.

As usual, she limited comments on the post, but on X, Reddit, and elsewhere, fans are taking this as the latest sign that Amy and Chris have called it quits.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer attend the “Room To Move” premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Amy recently took some flak for deleting most of her old photos from Instagram.

Some said she was trying to erase the part of her past where she weighed more than she does now.

Others alleged that this was Amy’s way of “soft launching” her divorce.

Amy did not explicitly rebuff either theory, but she defended her right to curate her own Instagram page.

“Your Instagram is not your identity it’s a curation of what you want the world to see and I feel great strong and beautiful and it’s been fun sharing that,” she wrote in a post.

That same week, The Daily Mail ran an article alleging that there was much more to the story.

Amy Schumer attends the “Bunny” Premiere during 2025 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

“Amy is 100% getting divorced. She got skinny. She is over it,” a source told the outlet.

The insider went on to explain that she “deleted Chris from Instagram, then deleted everything else. She’s going to file soon, but it’s over. Done.”

A separate source dismissed those rumors and insisted that Amy and Chris are dedicated to working through their “issues.”

“They’re privately working through normal issues that couples in long-term marriages have,” the second insider told People.

“They are both committed to the relationship.”

Even the source who’s shooting down the divorce rumors admits that Amy and Chris have been having problems — so will continue to keep an eye on this situation.