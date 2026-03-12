Jack Osbourne Welcomes Baby #5 with a Name Honoring Ozzy

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Last July, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne passed away.

Since that loss, his family has struggled to cope, with daughter Kelly making headlines amidst her grief.

Ozzy’s son, Jack, just welcomed a fifth child.

He and his wife gave their newborn a name that honors his late father.

On his personal YouTube channel, Jack Osbourne addresses his fans. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Welcome, Baby #5!

On Wednesday, March 11, Jack Osbourne took to his Instagram page to share a special piece of news.

He and his wife, Aree Gearhart, have welcomed their baby.

The The Osbournes alum shared a short clip, showing the newborn resting in a bassinet — possibly while still at the hospital.

“Hello, World,” reads a small card near the adorable baby’s head.

The video conveys plenty of information — from the date of birth to the wee baby’s name.

Jack and Aree welcomed their baby on March 5, 2026. That was last Thursday.

Their newborn weighed 7 pounds and 12 ounces at birth, and measured 19 inches in length.

The biggest surprise of all, however, came on the first line of the card.

Jack and Aree named their precious child Ozzy Matilda Osbourne.

Clearly, the baby’s first name is a tribute to Jack’s late father.

‘I’m A Celebrity …’ features Jack Osbourne, seen here talking about the “vibey” experience. (Image Credit: ITVX)

When did they conceive?

Jack first revealed that he and Aree were expecting several months ago, in December of 2025.

He shared that they’d had the chance to tell Ozzy before he died last July at the age of 76.

(With a March 5 delivery, Jack and Aree likely conceived in the middle of June of last year — meaning that they knew very early, and told Ozzy much sooner than most couples would have.)

“I think it’s been partly a healthy distraction, partly healing — probably in that kind of ‘full cycle’ category, in a weird way,” Jack told The Sun last year.

“It’s very much taken energy out of the grieving side of things and parked in a bit more hopefulness,” he expressed.

On a recent episode of his Hate To Break It To Ya podcast, Jack again delved into his father’s passing.

There, he admitted that the rocker’s death was “a surprise, for sure,” despite his known health issues.

“Obviously everyone knew he was sick,” Jack acknowledged.

“But we weren’t expecting it to be as quick as it was,” he confessed. “I think he was done.”

Jack also disclosed that his father’s final hours were not “dramatic.”

Knowing that his fans wanted to hear from him, Jack Osbourne discussed his father’s passing mere weeks after the fact. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Name tributes can be controversial

In some cultures, naming a family member after a deceased relative is bad luck — as if the child will share the adult’s fate.

For others, it’s almost obligatory to honor a child with a relative’s name.

We suspect that this wee babe might be more likely to go by Matilda when she gets older. Or by another name altogether.

But the Ozzy name tribute is very sweet.

For now, it might be a little weird for the rest of the Osbourne family to speak of “Ozzy” in two very different contexts. But we’re sure that they’ll adapt.