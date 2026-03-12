Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon Launches OnlyFans! What Does Mama June Think?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We’re in the wrong season, but there’s a pumpkin spice joke in here somewhere.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon is done with Josh Efird and has already landed a new boyfriend.

She has also found a new career — or, at least, a new side hustle.

OnlyFans can change people’s lives. But what does Mama June have to say?

Lauryn is an OnlyFans creator!

Earlier this week, Lauryn Shannon announced that she is launching an OnlyFans page.

Now, speaking to TMZ, she explains that this feels like the right time.

She has, she says, watched friends make “pretty good money” on the adult media subscription platform.

(Presumably, they did so without the benefit of Lauryn’s reality TV fame.)

Bluntly, she quipped: “The world has seen tits and ass from everyone.”

Lauryn currently charges about $25.99 per month for OnlyFans subscribers.

That is a steep monthly price for someone who isn’t doing many, many collabs with other creators.

She also admitted that she plans to stick to solo content “for now.”

In the future, Lauryn hinted, she might expand her work to collaborate with other sex workers on the platform.

For now, however, it’s all her.

What does Mama June think of this?

Also to TMZ, Mama June Shannon spoke of her daughter’s OnlyFans admissions.

Some celebrity moms have followed their daughters to the platform — most notably, Denise Richards and Sami Sheen.

We hate to be the bearers of disappointing news, but June has no plans to do the same.

Additionally, June shared that she would not be doing OF in Lauryn’s shoes.

Lauryn is a mother of four, and those children are all either in school or are too young to start school. June would do many, many things, but apparently this isn’t one of them.

However, June wants to be clear that this isn’t about indifference or condemnation.

She’s “not clutching her pearls,” TMZ reports.

June also shared that Lauryn has had this account for some time.

(It’s unclear whether she had this as a subscriber or whether she was mulling over the idea of becoming an OF creator.)

Only now is she taking it public and promoting the page.

Will this be a successful venture?

Some of the most successful, most desired sex workers on the planet — people who have built themselves up to fame purely through letting it all hang out — charge $10 to $20 per month.

These are generally people who are doing regular collabs with other sex workers, and holding nothing back.

(Well, nothing except abiding by OnlyFans’ notorious content rules that ban simple things — like posing a camera behind something to give the viewer the impression that they’re peeping on the action.)

Can a 26-year-old mother of four be a success doing less while charging perhaps twice as much as the porn industry’s version of household names?

Only time will tell.