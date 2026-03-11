Rick Harrison: Can Everyone Butt Out of Corey’s Medical Bills? This is Family …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Early this years, Pawn Stars fans got some rough news.

Corey Harrison was hospitalized following a brutal motorcycle injury.

(There were photos and they are not for the faint of heart.)

Now, Rick is asking for privacy as he and Big Hoss work out the ensuing medical bills.

‘We appreciate everyone’s support and concern, but …’

Rick would strongly prefer that he and his son, Corey, be able to figure out the money stuff without any outside involvement.

“Corey and I will work this out by talking to each other,” he told TMZ.

“And not,” he continued, by talking to “the media.”

The Pawn Stars star expressed: “We appreciate everyone’s support and concern.”

He added: “But feel it is in the best interest of all to concentrate on Corey’s recovery at this time.”

In January of 2026, Corey was in a terrifying motorcycle accident.

The harrowing injuries landed him in the hospital.

Corey admitted at the time that he had borrowed money from his father and from friends to cover the ensuing hospital bills.

(Our healthcare system is a nightmare and a split-second accident can cause financial ruin — even for those lucky enough to make a full recovery.)

A GoFundMe arose to help Corey cover any remaining bills — and ideally to help him pay back money that he had borrowed.

There’s ‘no repayment schedule’

Prior to this chat with TMZ, Rick had previously told the tabloid that, to his knowledge, he already “paid all of Corey’s medical bills.”

This, he said, was “long before [Corey] put the GoFundMe out.”

Rick did affirm that he would appreciate it if his son eventually gets him back.

However, he emphasized that “there is no repayment schedule in place.”

Does Corey know that?

To hear Corey tell it — yes, he also spoke to TMZ — he fully expects that his dad fully expects repayment.

“If he decided I don’t have to pay him back the money, then happy birthday to me,” Corey quipped.

He then admitted that, given what their dynamic is like, that seems unlikely.

Corey expects to pay back his dad, it seems.

And he’s going to get some help to do it.

How is the GoFundMe progressing?

The goal for Corey’s GoFundMe is $16,000.

Thus far, the crowdfunding effort has raised over $13,500 — and counting.

Look, family dynamics can be complex. Money complicates things further.

We wish Corey a speedy and full recovery.

It sounds like that’s Rick’s priority, too.