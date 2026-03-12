Carol the Warrior Cause of Death: Beloved Influencer Was 23

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report out from the world of social media today.

Carol the Warrior — the beloved influencer whose real name was Carolina Reyes — has passed away.

She was just 23 years old.

News of Reyes’ passing comes courtesy of an Instagram post written by her loved ones:

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our warrior,” they wrote.

“She was a warrior, a brilliant person and a human being who never gave up in the face of any difficulty that came her way,” the post continued.

“Sadly, she passed away to be with the Lord on March 11, 2026. We ask for your sensitivity, empathy and love toward her family and friends.

“Thank you for loving her, supporting her, showing her so much affection, and always welcoming her with open arms,” the statement concluded.

Though no official cause of death has been revealed, Reyes — who had amassed hundreds of millions of followers during her short career — had been battling cancer in recent months.

Carol first hinted at her health struggles in late December of 2025.

“The most difficult chapter of my life will close,” she captioned her New Year’s Eve post.

“The year in which I cried the most and suffered the most will come to an end—but also the year in which I learned the most.

“A year that broke me into pieces, but that also taught me how to rebuild myself from zero. I realized that life doesn’t wait, that the people you love won’t always be there, and that sometimes pain is the price of loving truly.

“This year showed me how strong I can be, even when I felt like I couldn’t go on anymore. And now, as I say goodbye to this year, I’m not just closing a cycle. I’m closing a version of myself.

“Because even though it hurt, I am ready to never give up again.”

Sadly, Carol’s condition only worsened from there.

In her final months, she continued to post glamorous beach photos from her native Colombia while never shying away from the reality of her illness.

While casual fans might have known that Reyes was sick, those who followed her journey more closely frequently wished her well and offered prayers.

Our thoughts go out to Carol the Warrior’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

She certainly lived up to that nickname in her final months.