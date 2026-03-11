Joe Rogan Endorsed Donald Trump, Now Says He Feels ‘Betrayed’ By War In Iran

Reading Time: 3 minutes

There was a time when Joe Rogan — arguably the world’s most influential podcast host — prided himself on being a politically neutral “just asking questions” kind of guy.

That approach enabled him to attract guests from across the political spectrum, and it was a huge part of his public appeal.

For reasons that still aren’t entirely clear, Rogan abandoned that approach in 2024, going all-in on his endorsement of Donald Trump for a second term in office.

And now, like many who supported Trump’s third run for the White House, Rogan is less than thrilled with what he’s seeing.

Joe Rogan reacts after a middleweight title bout between Dricus du Plessis of South Africa and Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates in UFC 319 at the United Center on August 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

“Well, it just seems so insane, based on what he ran on. I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right?” Rogan said during the latest episode of his podcast.

“He ran on, ‘No more wars,’ ‘End these stupid, senseless wars,’ and then we have one that we can’t even really clearly define why we did it.”

Rogan certainly isn’t alone in his anxiety about the situation in the Middle East.

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) saus “MAGA voters” should worry the current U.S. military action against Iran could turn into “another forever war.”

“I would say stay concerned,” Burchett told The Hill this week when asked if he had a message for Trump supporters.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media traveling on Air Force One while heading to Miami on March 7, 2026. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

“I mean, be concerned. Be vigilant. Hold our feet to the fire. Keep us honest on that issue.”

The outlet also cites a poll in which 71 percent of Americans said they believed the war would go on for “months,” “about a year,” or “longer than that.”

During his numerous campaigns, Trump repeatedly alleged that his opponents would lead the US into a war with Iran.

Now, unlike many who have come forward to admit that they regret voting for Trump, Rogan is not receiving a ton of sympathy.

Ultimate Fighting Championship color commentator, Joe Rogan during UFC 274 at Footprint Center on May 07, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

That’s because he didn’t just vote for Trump, he basically turned his wildly popular podcast into a pro-Trump infomercial.

In the weeks leading up to the 2024 election, Rogan’s show welcomed Trump, his running mate, JD Vance, and his biggest donor, Elon Musk.

The host gave uncharacteristically sycophantic interviews to all three.

Musk stopped by multiple times, including a surprise appearance the night before the election, in which he claimed that Trump’s opponent Kamala Harris would bring about the end of American democracy.

Rogan also blasted Harris for refusing to appear on his show, even though her camp has since clarified that her absence was the result of scheduling conflicts (she was, after all, running the shortest presidential campaign in recent history).

In other words, it’s possible that no media figure played a bigger role in Trump’s election than Joe Rogan — and thus, no one really cares about his buyer’s remorse.