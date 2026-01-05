Kody Brown to Robyn: You’re the One! Let’s Stay Married Forever!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kody Brown poured his heart out in front of the camera on Sister Wives this week.

Following multiple conversations with his former spouses, during which he tried to dig himself out a hole created by his ego, Kody sat down on Sunday evening for one final chat with one rather important person in his life:

Robyn Brown.

“Robyn and I are fighting for our marriage and our life together,” the father of 18 acknowledged on the long-running TLC show’s January 4 installment, referencing the struggles they have endured as he navigated his three divorces. “We have been going through four years or more of breakup with the family.”

As a refresher:

Christine, Janelle and Meri Brown have all walked away from their relationships with Kody over the last three years.

This forced pivot from polygamy to monogamy has had an impact on Kody.

“Robyn and I have a great relationship when I’m being me, when I’m being brave and kind,” he explained in a confessional, admitting getting dumped numerous times has caused him to NOT always be this way of late.

Robyn — who shares Dayton, 25, Aurora, 23, and Breanna, 21, Solomon, 14, and Ariella, 9, with her husband — agreed that Kody can run hot and cold.

“We go through these periods where he is back to himself and we are like who we usually are in our relationship and it’s really beautiful and we’re just, we’re having a great time,” she said on air. “And then something will happen and he’s kind of back to, he reverts back to the angry divorced guy.”

Kody said on Sunday that Robyn has been “so supportive through all of my BS and ranting and raving” and that she deserved an apology for the way he can frequently come across.

It is true that Kody has tried to be more self-aware these days.

“I haven’t been very fair with you,” Kody said during date with Robyn.

Citing his conversations with Janelle, Christine and Meri, Kody went on:

“In spite of all how brutal they were. I was apologizing to them. But you were never brutal. You’re never unkind. You’re never disloyal. I’ve been apologizing to everybody. I think I owe you an apology most of all.”

The polarizing reality star emphasized that he can see clearly now.

“So, we know that we’re the one,” Kody told Robyn “We’re confident in that, right?”

When she replied that she was “absolutely” certain and no longer wanted him questioning their bond, Kody added: “Sorry that I had to figure it out a second time.”

Robyn also said it seemed to help her spouse that he took “accountability.”

Looking ahead, Kody is ready for a fresh start.

He no longer has anything holding him back.

“I almost want to say like a Phoenix metaphor, this life that we had before has been kind of burned down,” Kody shared of his union with Robyn.

“Unlike, burning it all down so that I forget it, I want to remember it and cherish it and move forward with the lessons that I learned from it in a relationship that is very beautiful, very safe, very whole.”