Amy Schumer Purges Old Photos After Weight Loss, Blasts Anyone Suggesting She’s …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Amy Schumer has done a massive photo purge.

One day after eliminating her posting history, she’s clarifying that she’s not hiding her pre-weight loss body.

In fact, the controversial comedian is also sharing that, despite her use of Mounjaro, she didn’t set out to lose weight.

This is a side effect of a more pressing health journey.

Amy Schumer attends the “Bunny” Premiere during 2025 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 14, 2025. (Photo Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Why did Amy Schumer delete almost every photo of herself?

Taking to Instagram on the evening of Wednesday, November 12, Amy Schumer decided to call out any media outlets who had reported on her photo purge.

“Hey media outlets,” she began, “I didn’t delete my old photos because they were pre me losing weight.”

Schumer accused: “That’s a narrative you created.”

She wrote: “I’m proud of how I’ve looked always.”

In contrast with the narrative that she believes that others imposed upon her, she shares that this is a medical breakthrough — not a glow-up or whatever.

“I have been working to be pain free and I finally am,” Schumer wrote.

“My endometriosis is better,” she shared. “My back is healing.”

It is worth noting that, among her very few posts up on Instagram right now, one is someone else’s endometriosis video.

“I no longer have Cushing syndrome,” Schumer announced, “so my face went back to normal.”

Having welcomed her first child in May 2019, she affirmed: “I am grateful to be strong and healthy especially for my son.”

Amy Schumer attends the 2025 Night Of Too Many Stars at Beacon Theatre on March 31, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

She wants people to cut out the ‘weight loss journey’ talk

“But your Instagram is not your identity,” Amy Schumer correctly noted.

She described: “It’s a curation of what you want the world to see.” That is true.

“And,” Schumer expressed, “I feel great strong and beautiful and it’s been fun sharing that.”

She emphasized: “I didn’t purposely go on a ‘weight loss journey.'”

Schumer added: “That’s a fine thing to go on. But my focus has been on health.”

In a November 12 Instagram caption, Amy Schumer explained her photo purge. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“I’m sure my weight will always fluctuate,” Schumer acknowledged.

She reasoned: “I’m a perimenopausal woman on hrt meds.”

If you know anyone who is perimenopausal or on hormone replacement therapy, let alone both, you know how much weight can fluctuate. (Also, a degree of weight fluctuation is a normal part of being a person!)

“Wishing you strength and self love on whatever path you’re on,” Schumer wrote, “as long as it’s kind and respectful to all people.”

She concluded: “No matter their weight race or religion peace!”

Comedian Amy Schumer attends SeriesFest Opening Night: Amy Schumer & Friends at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on April 29, 2025. (Photo Credit: Tom Cooper/Getty Images for SeriesFest)

‘Kind and respectful to all people’ would be a new development for Schumer

Over the years, Amy Schumer has made inflammatory statements — and only some were in the guise of comedy.

She has attacked other celebrities for their body transformations (memorably, commenting that she felt that Khloe Kardashian had betrayed her fans).

A couple of years ago, Schumer had a social media meltdown and seemed to espouse full support for the horrific genocide against the Palestinians of Gaza.

She then accused opponents of the documented war crimes as “antisemitic.” It was, needless to say, a disappointment to people who had enjoyed some of her past work. And to fans of human rights.

Is her line about respect “to all people” regardless of factors like “race” and “religion” enough to walk that back? Probably not.