Amy Schumer Displays Shocking Weight Loss In Post-Thanksgiving Pics

Amy Schumer is showing off her weight loss.

During a weekend when much of the country’s occupation was either eating or shopping, the comedian struck a very different tone.

She posted what might have been thirst traps — if her adorable son weren’t photobombing the snaps.

Schumer has explained her weight loss journey to fans. It started with an Ozempic horror story a few years ago.

Amy Schumer is showcasing her weight loss results

On Saturday, November 29, Amy Schumer took to her Instagram page to share three photos highlighting her weight loss.

While she does not look unrecognizable (the controversial comedian has very distinct features), she does look remarkably different.

The photos show her posing on a set of stairs.

We see Schumer wearing a yellow dress that features bows and ruffles.

She shares a son, Gene David, with husband Chris Fischer. The 6-year-old is photobombing some of the snaps, bringing a delightful energy to the photos.

“Trying to go to the party but someone won’t go to bed,” Schumer captioned the photos.

Gene was born in 2019. Not going to bed during a holiday weekend sounds very age-appropriate.

“@gitabass takin pics and painting me with @tousledbyjae dress by @maisonvalentino,” she credited.

Schumer continued her shout-out: “Thanks @luxury_checkins skin as always by @georgialouisesk.”

Commenters, celebrities and commoners alike, were quick to flood the replies with praise over her figure.

Ozempic was a horror story, but she found a different medication

As we previously reported, Amy Schumer explained her weight loss journey earlier this year.

In March, she revealed her weight loss injection use. Following a bad experience with Wegovy, she swapped over and had better results with Mounjaro.

The GLP-1 drug is not the same as Ozempic, which is a semaglutide.

Mounjaro is tirzepatide medication. For weight loss marketing, many know it by the name “Zepbound.”

For Schumer, it was exactly the medication that she sought.

Incidentally, Schumer’s clinic didn’t specialize in weight loss. Midi Health’s claim to fame is treatment for menopause and perimenopause.

The comedian was having perimenopause symptoms.

In addition to the Mounjaro, Schumer went on estrogent and progesterone.

HRT saves lives and improves lives in many ways.

For Schumer, her perimenopausal symptoms have vanished. She feels better, her sex life has improved, and there have been signs of improved health — such as her hair and skin.

Using diabetes medications for luxury weight loss is deservedly controversial

As Amy Schumer is even more aware than most, bodies and weight loss are extremely polarizing topics in our culture. Especially women’s bodies.

The comedian herself has elicited criticism for going after other famous women (however jokingly) for losing weight.

(Far from Schumer’s most controversial remarks, of course)

There remain many unknowns about the long-term effects of these weight loss medications. They are, after all, diabetes medications that are now serving for luxury weight loss despite known side effects.

In the time being, some people are enjoying how these injections allow them to eat extremely small amounts of food without feeling like they are starving (even if they are literally starving themselves).

It’s not the “medical miracle” for weight loss that many seek, but some feel that it’s the next best thing. And they’re willing to risk their future health for weight loss in the here and now.