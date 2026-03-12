Jeffrey Epstein Files Reveal New Evidence That Sex Trafficker Secretly Had a Son

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For months now, we’ve been hearing rumors that Jeffrey Epstein had a secret son.

The speculation began with an email from Sarah Ferguson in which she congratulated Epstein on the birth of his child.

But for a while it looked as though Ferguson had received some bad information, as there appeared to be no further mention of the child in the files.

In this handout provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Jeffrey Epstein poses for a sex offender mugshot after being charged with procuring a minor for prostitution on July 25, 2013 in Florida. (Photo by Florida Department of Law Enforcement via Getty Images)

Now, however, it looks as though at least one of Epstein’s alleged victims is also of the belief that he was a father.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, a 16-year-old girl who says she was sexually assaulted by Epstein for years also revealed that he boasted about being a dad.

She claims Epstein showed her a photo of a blonde woman and bragged that she was the “perfect” mother of his child.

He allegedly also showed her a plastic mould of the woman’s torso.

A protest group called “Hot Mess” hold up signs of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Federal courthouse on July 8, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the files, there are photos that show Epstein holding a child (whose identity has been redacted) and hugging a woman who is holding a young child (again, both non-Epstein parties have not been identified).

Obviously, very little is known about Epstein’s secret family — if they even exist.

But key insights can be gleaned from the email that Ferguson wrote on the subject in 2011.

“Don’t know if you’re still on this bbm but have heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy,” Ferguson wrote, referring to her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, by his formal title, Duke of York.

“Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship, and congratualtions [sic] on your baby boy. Sarah xx.”

US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman announces charges against Jeffrey Epstein on July 8, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

In a later email, Ferguson chastised Epstein for failing to inform her about the child’s birth.

“You have disappeared. I did not even know you were having a baby,” she wrote.

As many have noted, the relationship between these two was rather complex.

Ferguson often begged Epstein for money and jobs, and he may have kept her at arm’s length by feeding her misinformation.

The alleged teenage victim shared her story with the FBI in 2020, just five months after Epsrein died by suicide in his jail cell.

Epstein’s child — who is a boy according to Ferguson — would likely be in his teens now.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.