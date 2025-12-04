Kim Kardashian: Kanye West Accused Me of FAKING the Paris Robbery!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Kim Kardashian described betrayal from ex-husband Kanye West as she detailed the 2016 Paris robbery.

Ye accused her of fabricating one of the worst moments of her life.

Earlier this year, Kim testified in Paris, finally getting to face the criminals who altered the course of her life.

She hopes that the people who falsely claimed that she faked her own robbery understand how cruel their lies were.

On ‘The Kardashians,’ Kim Kardashian repeatedly teared up while recalling the trauma of the 2016 Paris Robbery 9 years earlier. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kim Kardashian has been reliving her harrowing robbery for a decade

The Thursday, December 4 episode of The Kardashians had a mostly somber tome.

Kim Kardashian and her friends and family walked listeners through the trauma and horror of the 2016 robbery.

Armed criminals tied her up and stole about $6 million in jewelry from her along with two phones.

As we previously reported, Kim testified in court his year — nine years after the horrifying crime.

On the stand and, now, on The Kardashians, Kim described how she feared that they would rape and kill her during the course of the crime. She prayed that she would live to see her children again.

‘The Kardashians’ featured throwback footage of Kim Kardashian in Paris prior to the 2016 robbery. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Justice should not take nearly a decade.

But, as Kim pointed out, a series of events took place after the robbers escaped on bicycles.

First, authorities spent years gathering evidence. You wouldn’t want to take criminal scum to trial without the evidence to convict them, after all.

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic and the rush of preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics ground the wheels of justice to, if not a halt, then a crawl.

But Kim got her chance to detail the events in court. The court heard testimony from other witnesses, and even from the criminals themselves. That felt cathartic for Kim — but also strangely vindicating.

Almost a decade later, Kim Kardashian told the camera how eager she was to face her robbers in court. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kanye West accused Kim Kardashian of faking her robbery?

“My ex-husband had said, ‘And you faked your robbery for a TV show,’” Kim Kardashian revealed, referring to but not actually naming Kanye West.

She repeatedly teared up, her voice breaking as she recalled her now-disgraced ex claiming that this traumatic moment in her life was a hoax “in front of all these people.”

Kim expressed that Ye’s disbelief felt like a “knife to my heart” because this was not some random conspiracy theorist. This was her husband.

“Just to think that someone wouldn’t believe you,” she remarked.

She lamented that this came from someone “that’s so close to you, that should know you, that should know how much that affected your life — it just really bothered me.”

Like the rest of her family, Khloe Kardashian expressed outrage and disgust at people who accused her sister of fabricating the 2016 robbery. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“You don’t know who I am,” Kim then declared. And her family backed her up.

Kanye was not the only person to make unfounded and unreasonable claims that her robbery was a hoax.

Kim pointed to examples of famous media personalities who made light of this harrowing ordeal — or straight-up claimed that it was false.

“See, guys? It was real,” Kim stated, noting that the robbers themselves and the court all backed up that it had happened.

Unfortunately, some people will not believe simple truths even when the evidence is staring them in the face. Even when the alternatives are unreasonable and absurd. Actually, Kim knows all about that.

On ‘The Kardashians,’ Kim Kardashian likened her ex-husband’s unfounded accusation to a “knife to my heart.” (Image Credit: Hulu)

Why would Ye say such a thing?

Here’s the thing about Kanye West (and Kim Kardashian already knows this): he just says things.

Part of it is that Ye’s unmedicated mental illness makes him susceptible to misinformation and lowers his impulse control. Part of it is that he has chosen to be a bad person. Yes, two things can be true.

Kim has no motive to fake a robbery. Paris police would have discovered it if she had. The robbers would not be speaking about their own crimes if it had been fake.

Also, not to put too fine of a point on it, but have you seen All’s Fair or even heard about it? We don’t need to worry about Kim’s acting skills pulling the wool over anyone’s eyes.