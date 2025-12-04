Robyn Brown Has Shocking Reaction to Possibly Sister Wives Reunion

Reading Time: 3 minutes

By the sound of it, Robyn Brown is really sick of living alone with Kody Brown.

Not that we can blame her.

On this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, a producer will pose an unexpected question in Robyn’s direction:

How would you react if one of the ex-wives wanted to return?

To be clear, as far as we know, none of Kody Brown’s former spouses — Christine, Meri or Janelle — are possibly thinking of coming back to the family.

This was just a theoretical for Robyn to consider.

“I would be very surprised. I don’t want to even answer this because I’m just like …” Robyn responded, trailing off and actually growing emotional over the mere possibility.

“[This is] so making me sad right now,” she went on.

“Because you, like, just open[ed] this little portal of hope and I’m just like, I didn’t even think of that. And now I’m just like, what if? And I’m going down that road.”

Yes, hope.

Robyn has never been shy about the fact that she wants to be part of a polygamous family. There was even chatter at some point that she might divorce Kody and look for a better situation.

In a clip posted by Us Weekly from the upcoming episode, an emotional Robyn tries to shake off the idea of any sort of reunion, admitting:

“I can’t. I can’t. I got to move away from that because I’ll fall apart and I can’t be on this set.”

After a few more minutes, Robyn tells the cameras, “Hope is dangerous sometimes,” hinting that even with her dreams of being a united family, she doesn’t want to think about that hypothetical scenario.

Christine, of course, left Kody in November 2021… she was then followed by Janelle and Meri, all of whom seem VERY happy without their ex in their lives.

Robyn spiritually exchanged vows with Kody in 2010, becoming his fourth wife.

In 2014, Kody divorced Meri so he could legally marry Robyn and adopt her three children from a prior marriage.

All this time later, only Robyn remains.

And while she may sound sentimental over the loss of her sister wives, Robyn doesn’t sound like she misses these women as individuals.

“I think there’s some hurt feelings and misunderstandings and some influencing that’s been happening,” Robyn recently said of Kody no longer being close to his adult kids. “Some pretty intense influencing.”

As you can see, she’s blaming the mothers of those kids for this disconnect.

“I don’t think parents actually completely realize how much little things they say actually influence the way their children think about the other parent,” Robyn added in a confessional. “And in plural marriage, Dad’s not around the same amount as Mom.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sunday nights at 10/9c.