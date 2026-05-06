Ryan Reynolds Hints at True Feelings After Blake Lively Settles Lawsuit

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Monday was a big day for Blake Lively.

She settled her legal war with Justin Baldoni and, hours later, attended the Met Gala.

These have been an exhausting few years for her — and for her husband.

Has the smear campaign put a strain on their marriage? Here’s what Ryan Reynolds is hinting.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend “Another Simple Favor” New York screening at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 27, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

You can say a lot with just one selfie

Blake had been slated to go head-to-head against her former co-star on May 18.

Instead, exactly two weeks before facing off in court, they reached a settlement.

There was instant debate over who “won” the settlement. And, of course, over who “lost.”

Throughout this miserable PR mess, rumors have circulated to suggest that Blake’s marriage was suffering under pressure, that her husband didn’t want to support her or straight-up didn’t believe her.

We’d say that Ryan Reynolds seems to be making his feelings pretty clear.

On Tuesday, May 5, he took to his Instagram Story to share this selfie.

His face looks peaceful, happy, and content. Ryan Reynolds is historically someone who smiles a lot with his eyes.

Beside him is his wife. Blake is flashing a toothy grin in a makeup-free look, cradling her husband’s head with one arm.

They look beautiful. (Seriously, this post is also a flex, reminding the world that they’re absolute knockouts.)

For the record, the snugly still is accompanied by Millie Jackson’s “Here You Come Again.” The whole post radiates coziness.

What does it mean? And who ‘won’ the settlement?

We are not body language experts or microexpression experts. And, to be blunt, it’s reasonable to feel leery of anyone claiming to be either.

But, at a glance and under inspection, this post appears to signal that Ryan and Blake are happy.

Maybe they chose peace on purpose.

Perhaps settling the lawsuit was the best option left to them after the judge threw out most of her complaints — not on a basis of fact, but due to Blake being an “independent contractor” and thus not protected by Title VII protections.

Either way, they seem happy. They could be faking it for the camera, but to what end?

As for the “who won” question … there’s a lot that we don’t know.

The joint statement that she and Baldoni released was carefully phrased. It offered a shoutout to Blake, but not to him, while admitting no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.

Some would call this a win for Baldoni — even though millions of people had never heard of him before this, and this will define him in their minds forever.

(That and what Jenny Slate said about him.)

Others have opined that the real winner might be women in general. We’ve all seen how vile these trials can be, especially as they are litigated by opportunists and agitators on TikTok and beyond. Sometimes, broader justice means not having to relive that kind of horror.