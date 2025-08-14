Kanye West Reveals He’s Off His Meds as Kim Kardashian Breaks Down In Shocking …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Kanye West is not a man who keeps many secrets from the world.

But the controversial musician and mogul is about to bare his soul like never before in a new documentary about the past six years of his life.

The film won’t hit theaters until September, but a new trailer shows a troubling side of Kanye with scenes from the tail end of his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

“I’m off my meds for five months now,” Ye proudly declares at the beginning of the trailer above.

New film documents explosive end of Kim and Kanye’s marriage

These days, Kanye is married to Bianca Censori. But it seems that the documentary captured the final days of his tumultuous marriage to Kim.

At one point, a tearful Kim can be heard saying, “Your personality was not like this a few years ago!”

“I would rather be dead than be on medication,” Kanye proclaims in a separate scene, adding:

“Either they destroy me or I destroy it. I’m almost like a masochist. I write whatever I want when I want! It’s words!”

Kanye West confronts Kim Kardashian in a scene from his new documentary. (YouTube)

At times, Kanye is the bombastic, charismatically egotistical character that fans fell in love with early in his career.

“You know the best part about being an artist and bipolar? Anything you do and say, it’s an art piece,” he quips in one scene.

But there are other times when the rapper seems crushed by the weight of fame and his own colossal ambition.

An ambitious project, years in the making

The doc, titled In Whose Name, was filmed by first-time director Nico Ballestros, who was just 18 when he started filming Kanye.

“What began as silent observation evolved into a profound journey of artistic and personal growth,” reads the official synopsis of the documentary.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Immersed in Ye’s world of extremes, [Ballesteros] bore witness to brilliance and breakdowns, triumphs and turmoil; but also observed the paranoia and intensity that increasingly shaped Ye’s world.

“In the end, Ballesteros captured not just a portrait of Ye, but a reflection of the human condition in all its contradictions. The camera never blinks as Ye speaks candidly about living with bipolar disorder, offering rare insight into the realities of mental illness and its impact on identity, perception, and power,” the synopsis continues.

“Through a personal lens, the film considers how mental health is handled – or left unspoken – among the weight of visibility and vulnerability.”

In Whose Name is set to hit theaters on September 19.

We’re sure Kanye will be promoting the project himself as the release date draws nearer.