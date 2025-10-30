Kim Kardashian Believes the Moon Landing Was Fake, Claims She’s Read ‘A …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Twenty years ago, you’d meet a conspiracy theorist from time to time, but these days they’re everywhere, often hiding in plain sight as a neighbor, co-worker … or Kim Kardashian.

Yes, it seems that Kim is one of the people who believes that the US government faked the 1969 moon landing.

And she claims to be something of an expert on the subject — even though she seemingly doesn’t know who Neil Armstrong is.

Kim Kardashian attends SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of “All’s Fair” hosted by Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios on October 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Kim Kardashian says the US did NOT land on the moon in 1969

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim tried to convince her All’s Fair co-star Sarah Paulson that the truth about the moon landing can be found on TikTok.

“I’m sending you, so far, a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and… the other one,” Kim said, seemingly referring to Neil Armstrong.

“Yes, do it,” Paulson gamely replied.

Kim mistakenly believes that Aldrin has admitted in multiple interviews that the moon landing didn’t happen.

Kim Kardashian attends the “All’s Fair” London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“This girl says, ‘What was the scariest moment?’ And [Aldrin] goes, ‘There was no scary moment, cause it didn’t happen. It could’ve been scary, but it wasn’t, cause it didn’t happen,'” she says of one such clip.

She claims that because Aldrin has “gotten old,” he now slips up and reveals the truth from time to time.

“So I think it didn’t happen. I don’t think we did. I think it was fake,” she explained adding:

“I’ve seen a few videos [of] Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn’t happen. He says it all the time now, in interviews,”

“Why does Buzz Aldrin say it didn’t happen? There’s no gravity on the moon — why is the flag blowing? The shoes that they have in the museum that they wore on the moon [have] a different [foot]print than the photos. Why are there no stars?”

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 Kering for Women dinner at The Pool on September 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Does Kim have a point?

Of course, TikTok is not the most reliable source of information, and the only clips we were able to find of Aldrin “confessing” had clearly been manipulated.

But despite the lack of reliable evidence, Kim is sticking to her guns.

When a Kardashians producer pointed out that people would say Kim was crazy for sharing her views, she had this to say:

“They’re gonna say I’m crazy no matter what. But like, go to TikTok. See for yourself.”

Well, we can’t argue with that first part.

People will say Kim is crazy no matter what — but that doesn’t mean she needs to prove them right!