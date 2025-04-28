Kim Kardashian to Testify in Paris Robbery Trial More Than 8 Years Later

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kim Kardashian survived a horrifying ordeal when an armed group of criminals detained and robbed her.

In interviews and on reality television, she has discussed that harrowing evening and its impact upon her.

Soon, she will be discussing it in a very different context.

The trial has begun. And Kim will be testifying in a French court against the defendants.

Kim Kardashian is prepared to testify

In 2016, a band of criminals broke into Kim Kardashian’s bedroom at a Paris hotel.

Kim was held against her will while the robbers ransacked her belongings.

She feared that she would be raped and killed.

While she fortunately survived the ordeal, the thieves made off with over $6 million in jewelry.

That traumatic night was more than eight years ago.

Now, 10 accused criminals are heading to trial over the robbery, abduction, and kidnapping.

Kim was not the only victim. The concierge of the residence was also a victim on the night of October 2, 2016.

According to Kardashian’s team, the Associated Press reports, Kim will offer in-person testimony.

The trial began on Monday, April 28, and is expected to run through May 23. Kim’s testimony will likely take place on May 13.

She’s reserving her testimony for court

“Ms. Kardashian is reserving her testimony for the court and jury and does not wish to elaborate further at this time,” Kim’s attorneys stated.

“She has great respect and admiration for the French justice system,” they elaborated.

“And has been treated with great respect by the French authorities.”

The statement affirmed: “She wishes the trial to proceed in an orderly fashion, in accordance with French law and with respect for all parties to the case.”

Kim has spoken in the past about her sense of terror as she was held at gunpoint by the robbers.

She feared that she would suffer and die. And she feared that she would never get to see her children again. (North West was 3 and Saint was less than one year old at the time)

Fortunately, though the incident was of course life-altering, she survived.

And she clearly feels determined to see justice done.

‘The Granddad Robbers’

Originally, there would have been 12 defendants.

This was a coordinated, professional robbery. However, one has died and another is too ill to stand trial.

Investigators say that 5 of the 10 defendants were physically present at the scene of the robbery. After, several escaped on foot or on bicycles (European robbers are still European).

The French media has nicknamed this group “The Granddad Robbers.” Some of the primary defendants are elderly — the alleged ringleader is 68 — and have lengthy criminal records.