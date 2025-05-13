Kim Kardashian: I Thought I Would Be Raped and Killed During Paris Robbery

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Nearly nine years after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, Kim Kardashian took to the stage on May 13 as part of the trial against her alleged assailants.

And she delivered chilling testimony in the case.

According to various outlets, the mother of four who arrived at the courthouse alongside mom Kris Jenner and detailing how masked men entered her room at the No Address Hotel in October 2016.

They proceeded to bound and gag her, before putting her in a bathtub and robbing her of an estimated $10 million worth of jewelry.

Among the items stolen were a diamond ring, a gift from then-spouse Kanye West worth approximately $4.5 million and a $5.6 million jewelry box.

“I came to Paris for Fashion Week, and Paris is always a place that I love so much,” Kim said on the stand. “I always felt really safe…I’d stop in little hotels for hot chocolate, it was magical. But when I came for Fashion Week during that trip, it changed everything.”

Around this point, Kardashian had to speak through years.

She testified that intruders entered her hotel dressed as police officers and leading the receptionist — who was handcuffed — to her room.

She told the court that the men then repeatedly made demands.

“I was still in such shock, because honestly a lot of terrorist attacks were going on in the world and me and my friends were talking about what was going on in the world,” she said.

“I didn’t get what was happening and I didn’t get it was about my jewelry, even though they specifically asked for my ring.”

Soon enough, Kardashian was hurled on the bed and her hands were bound together with zip ties.

“At that point I was sure that’s when they were going to shoot me,” she continued. “So I said a prayer for my family and my mom and my sister and best friend. I absolutely did think I was gonna die.”

Say what you want about Kim Kardashian and how out of touch of spoiled she can seem… but this is awful. It’s harrowing. We can’t imagine.

Amid the traumatic encounter, Kim said she begged for the intruders to let her live, citing her “babies” at home.

Remembering back to how she felt when she was assaulted and moved off the bed, Kim said as a witness of one intruder:

“He grabs my legs and pulls me. I’m naked and my everything is exposed. I was sure that I was going to be raped.”

From there, the robbers apparently left her on the bathroom floor and took a bunch of stuff and after awhile Kim was able to get the tape off her hands.

She eventually found her stylist Simone Harouche, who was staying on the floor below her, and they escaped outside and hid in the bushes.

Kardashian noted in court how her security methods have changed in a major way since 2016, telling the judge that she now needs between four and six guards at her home at night “just for me to feel safe.”

Overall, 10 suspects have gone to trial after being charged in connection to the robbery. The trial began in Paris on April 28 and is scheduled to run through May 23.

Kardashian recounted the frightening ordeal in a police statement published by local French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche in January 2017.

“I heard a noise at the door, like, footsteps, and I shouted to ask who was there, but no one answered,” she said at the time.

“I called my bodyguard at 2:56 a.m. Then, beyond the sliding doors, I saw two people arrive with the gentleman from reception, and he was tied up. Both men were hooded, one had a ski mask and he had a cap and a jacket with ‘police’ on it.

“The second man had the same ‘police’ clothes, but did not have any ski mask. … It was the one with the ski mask who stayed with me…

“He took out a gun and I showed him the ring. He had gloves. He asked me where the jewels and the money were. And at that point, they tied me up and put plastic cables and Scotch tape on my hands, and then taped my mouth and my legs.”