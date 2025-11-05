Kim Kardashian’s Hulu Legal Drama Lands Shocking 0% Score on Rotten Tomatoes

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kim Kardashian might want to stick to reality TV.

Because her career as a serious actress is not off to an encouraging start.

The first three episodes of Kim’s new legal drama, All’s Fair, debuted on Hulu and Disney+ on Tuesday night, and show is getting absolutely ravaged by critics.

The series currently has a zero percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, and one reviewer went so far as to say it “may be the worst TV drama ever.” Ouch!

Kim Kardashian in a scene from her new Hulu series, ‘All’s Fair.’ (Hulu/Disney)

‘All’s Fair’ is all bad, critics claim

The reaction is somewhat surprising, given the series’ pedigree.

Producer Ryan Murphy isn’t quite as popular with critics as he used to be, but his many previous projects never tanked quite this hard.

And in addition to Kim, Murphy lined up a powerhouse cast for this show, with Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, and Teyana Taylor in key roles.

But despite all that star power, All’s Fair landed with a resounding thud on Tuesday.

“Well done, Kim. You must have quite a healthy ego yourself to star in what may well be the worst television drama ever made. Because ‘All’s Fair’ (Disney+) is so bad, it’s not even enjoyably so,” wrote Ben Dowell of The Times.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 Kering for Women dinner at The Pool on September 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

“It thinks it’s a feminist fable about spirited lawyers getting their own back on cruel rich men but is in fact a tacky and revolting monument to the same greed, vanity and avarice it supposedly targets. All scripted, it feels, by a toddler who couldn’t write ‘bum’ on a wall.”

All of the reviews have been harsh, and quite a few of them have called out Kim’s acting as one of the show’s biggest problem.

“While she’s a walking billboard for costume designer Paula Bradley, Kardashian’s performance is monotonal and emotionally negligent,” the Sydney Morning Herald wrote, adding:

“Imagine a void, daubed with designer product placement and nihilistic girlboss mantras.”

Kim Kardashian attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Yes, the idea that the show panders to its female viewers is one that has cropped up in quite a few reviews, with Time magazine writing:

“This is what three men and the army of big-name female actors who also signed on as executive producers think women want to see? It’s possible to pander so hard to your target audience, you wind up insulting them instead.”

Of course, at the end of the day, Kim is still a billionaire, and she’s probably completely unbothered by all of this negativity.

And at the end of the day, who cares what critics think, as long as fans are digging the show?

“I love this show! It’s so fun. Long live Queen Kim,” wrote one Rotten Tomatoes user.

We’re sure by this point in her career, Kim has learned how to tune out the haters and focus on the praise.