Houston Murder-Suicide Couple Appeared on Guy Fieri’s Food Network Series

Reading Time: 2 minutes

On Tuesday, the world was shocked by news that Houston restaurateur Matthew Mitchell had murdered his wife, Thy Mitchell, and their two children before taking his own life.

And it now looks as though the couple had ties to some of the Food Network’s biggest stars, including Guy Fieri.

While police are still withholding many details, one of the victims’ family members confirmed the identities of the deceased.

Guy Fieri speaks onstage at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony honoring Sammy Hagar on April 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“We are heartbroken to share that my sister, Thy, and her beloved children, Maya and Max, passed away last night,” Thy’s sister, Ly Mai, wrote on Facebook (via The New York Post).

“Our family is grieving deeply and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be shared when they are available.”

Again, few details have been released by police, but investigators did issue a statement confirming that the scene was as Mai described it:

“Evidence on scene indicated the incident was a murder-suicide in which the male shot the three victims and then shot himself,” police said in a statement.

Several media outlets have now confirmed that the couple appeared on mukltiple Food Network programs, including Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives with host Fieri.

A chef who worked for the Mitchells also appeared on Beat Bobby Flay, where he emerged victorious in a competition with the celebrity chef.

The Mitchells were well-known in Houston for their highly regarded restaurant, Travelers Table, which served “globally curated cuisine” inspired by the Michells’ extensive travels.

According to his webstite, Matthew Mitchell earned a bachelor’s degree from Emory University and worked as a writer and journalist in London, Paris, and New York City.

Upon returning to Texas, he attended Rice University and worked as a CEO in the pharmaceutical industry before opening a restaurant with his wife.

Our thoughts go out to all of those affected by this horrific tragedy.