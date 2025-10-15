Kim Kardashian: Kanye Has Ghosted Our Family!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kim Kardashian was a guest on the latest episode of the wildly popular Call Her Daddy podcast this week, delving into a number of personal issues in more detail than ever before.

First and foremost among them?

A certain deranged rapper who is also the star’s ex-husband.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“I raise the kids full time,” Kardashian explained to hist Alex Cooper.

“They live with me and I welcome a great healthy relationship with my kids and their dad. He knows that. I push for it all the time, but I also protect them when it’s time for that and it goes in waves and phases. It’s a lot of work.”

Indeed, Kanye West has seemingly been off his meds for awhile now and his mental state has deteriorated as a result.

The artist has also been accused of assault and human trafficking; very, very serious charges.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards sponsored by Harry Winston and RÃ©my Martinat MOMA on November 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

“It’s probably been a couple months since we’ve heard from him,” Kim added of West and how infrequently he reaches out to his children.

“They always knew that he had a big life traveling before and he was on tour and all of that and that he lives in different countries all the time and loves to live all over the place. So we manage it really well.”

Kim and Kanye share North West, 12, Saint West, 9, Chicago West, 7, and Psalm West, 6.

The musician has tried to claim in the past that his former spouse is keeping him from these kids — but Kardashian pushes back HARD against this allegation.

“I think that the one thing that just gets me is there’s this narrative that I like to keep the kids away from him,” she said on the podcast.

“I’ve never once done that. There’s been so many times where I’m just like, ‘Ah I want to show all these texts, what are you talking about?’ I beg them to go hang out or things like that.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020. (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Emphasized Kardashian:

“Every time he has asked, I will always let them see their father. That’s just who I am.”

Kim does note that Kanye can suffer from mental health episodes, alleging that he once bought and gave away five Lamborghinis.

“I’d come home and they’d all be gone,” she explained on air. “Then I’d come home again and at a different point, we’d have five more Lamborghinis and then I’d wake up in another episode and they’d all be gone again.”

Kim Kardashian attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

It all became too much for the mother of four.

“You want to be super supportive and you want to help figure that out,” she said. “But when someone isn’t willing to make changes that would be super healthy and beneficial, it makes it really hard to continue on in a relationship that can be toxic.”

Was it hard to leave her marriage? Yes.

But what choice did Kardashian have when faced with an unstable husband?

“I had to save myself in order to be a better mom for everyone,” she said. “I think when everyone’s older, they’ll be able to understand it and see that all.”