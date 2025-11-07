All’s Fair Scores HUGE Debut for Hulu Amid Hilariously Horrible Reviews

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kim Kardashian appears to be having the last laugh.

Just days after critics dragged the new Hulu drama All’s Fair — which features Kardashian and an impressive list of leading ladies as lawyers in a divorce firm — as pretty much the worst TV show to ever air, Hulu has come out and announced the following:

The series delivered Hulu Originals’ biggest scripted series premiere in three years, garnering 3.2 million views globally after three days of streaming.

All’s Fair stars Kardashian and such Ryan Murphy regulars as Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close … as well as rising star Teyana Taylor.

It premiered on Hulu on November 4 to scathing reviews. The program’s Rotten Tomatoes score, initially at 0%, has since climbed to a whole 5%.

It seems quite possible that the attention garnered by all the negative feedback served to help the show’s popularity.

Viewers are likely curious to tune in and see just how awful the series could be.

Kim Kardashian in a scene from her new Hulu series, All’s Fair. (Hulu/Disney)

For her part, Kardashian appears to be having some fun with the reviews.

Sharing photos of herself alongside castmates Watts, Paulson and Nash, as well as the show’s creator Murphy, on Instagram November 6, Kim quipped:

“Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!? All’s Fair streaming now on @hulu and @disneyplus.”

In between photos in the post, the mother of four knowingly included screenshots of tweets both criticizing and praising the show.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 Kering for Women dinner at The Pool on September 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

“Some of the worst acting I’ve ever seen in my life alongside the most predictable storylines and the most ridiculous styling,” one of them read. “I’m obsessed I need 14 seasons.”

Another social message read as follows:

“All’s Fair on Hulu dares to ask the question ‘Does a show need to be good?’ & the answer is no, it doesn’t. We have legendary actresses here giving the worst performances of their careers, it takes a special kind of talent to pull that kind of inability out of them. Amazeballs.”

Kardashian also shared a screenshot from an official Disney account that celebrated the fact that All’s Fair is the most watched show in 28 countries, making it the most watched title across Disney+ globally.

Kim Kardashian attends SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of “All’s Fair” hosted by Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios on October 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The show’s director Anthony Hemingway, meanwhile, shared his own take on the response to the show following its release.

“You’re not going to please everybody,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published November 5.

“You may have certain criticisms, while there are a million others who love it. I think the show holds a mirror up to each person who watches it. It’s just about: Can you connect to it or relate to it, and see yourself?

“It may be out of your league, it may not be anything you can connect to, and I think that goes for anything that gets presented on screen.”