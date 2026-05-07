Jennifer Aniston Planning ‘Ultimate Hippie’ Wedding With Hypnotist Boyfriend: …

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Is Jennifer Aniston heading down the aisle again?

According to a new report, the Friends alum is allegedly planning what insiders are calling the “ultimate hippie big day” with boyfriend Jim Curtis.

According to a new report from Radar Online, Aniston and Curtis are embracing a deeply spiritual vibe as they discuss wedding plans, with barefoot vows, sound bowls, and incense all part of the vision.

Jennifer Aniston attends “The Morning Show” Season 4 New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on September 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“When Jen and Jim say their vows, they want to be outside and barefoot so that they can really feel grounded to the earth,” a source told the outlet. “

And they’ll encourage all their guests to go barefoot too.”

The report states that Greece is currently a leading contender for the ceremony location, though the couple is also considering Aniston’s Bel-Air home.

According to the source, Jen and Jim want plenty of grass and rugs around so guests can comfortably ditch their footwear for the ceremony.

Apparently, the aesthetic is less “Hollywood extravaganza” and more “wealthy spiritual retreat.”

The alleged wedding plans also include cream-and-white dress codes, wellness-themed gift bags, and sound bowls instead of traditional processional music. Because of course they do.

“Jen’s totally at peace these days, and that radiates out,” the insider said. “Jim is the same way.”

Curtis — a hypnotist and wellness author — has reportedly been dating Aniston for over a year after the two were introduced through mutual friends. Several recent reports have claimed the relationship has become increasingly serious, with some outlets alleging the pair are already engaged.

Neither Aniston nor Curtis has publicly confirmed any engagement or wedding plans.

Still, the speculation machine has clearly entered overdrive.

In recent months, reports have ranged from the couple debating whether to elope to Aniston allegedly “pushing herself to the limit” with wedding prep workouts ahead of a possible third marriage.

Some have even claimed that Aniston is “reconsidering motherhood” because of her strong connection with Curtis.

Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt and later to Justin Theroux.

And while fans have spent years obsessing over her love life, insiders now claim this relationship feels markedly different for the actress.

“She is a lot more secure with this man than she was with any of her previous lovers and husbands,” the source alleged. “She’s so incredibly serene on a daily basis.”

So will Jennifer Aniston actually walk down the aisle again? At this point, only Jen knows for sure.