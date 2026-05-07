Kodak Black Arrested in Florida, Charged with Drug Trafficking

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He’s a rapper. He’s the inspiration for Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” hit.

And he may be in a whole lot of trouble with the wall. Again.

Kodak Black has been arrested.

Police accuse him of drug trafficking. But the evidence is pretty thin.

Kodak Black attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

MDMA has a very long scientific name

Bill Kahan Kapri was born Dieuson Octave, but most know him by his professional moniker: Kodak Black.

On Wednesday, May 6, police in Florida arrested the rapper.

TMZ reports that his Orange County Corrections Department booking documents accuse him of trafficking “METHYLE.-METH (MDMA).”

Police records are abbreviating the medicine’s very long formal name.

Most know MDMA as ecstasy in tablet form, or as molly in crystal form.

On May 6, 2026, Kodak Black voluntarily surrendered to police. (Photo Credit: Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

The rapper’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, spoke to TMZ.

Unlike some of his pasts arrests, this was a coordinated and voluntary surrender.

The arrest stems from a November 2025 incident.

At that time, Cohen explained, a police officer searched a vehicle that contained one single passenger. (The passenger was not Kodak.)

The search allegedly turned up multiple items, including a bottle of prescription cough syrup. This allegedly had the rapper’s fingerprint on it.

‘Another case that should have never been filed’

Cohen argues that the trafficking charge has a ‘weak legal basis.”

That’s actually pretty familiar when it comes to prosecutions against the rapper.

At this point, Cohen — whose job involves projecting confidence in his client’s innocence — was quick to remind the world that flimsy prosecutions haven’t worked out in the past.

“We look forward to yet another fruitful resolution to another case that should have never been filed,” he affirmed.

How will this turn out?

Obviously, we only know what TMZ reported.

But having allegedly touched a bottle that perhaps contained something other than the prescription syrup with which it was labeled sounds like an extremely circumstantial case.

If the police have more evidence, they have yet to make that sort of information public.

As it stands, one struggles to imagine how any jury would convict Kodak on a basis of fact.

Unless the court convicts Kodak solely on the basis of his previous string of arrests or his tattooed face, prosecutors have to be sitting on something compelling to make this anything but a waste of people’s time.