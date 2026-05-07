Prince Harry Reportedly ‘Sad’ Over Princess Charlotte Photo: Why?

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Despite their life in the royal spotlight, some of William and Kate’s family photos are rarer than others.

Just last week, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a new glimpse of their eldest daughter.

Princess Charlotte just celebrated her birthday, and her parents posted a new portrait of her.

Why did this reportedly leave her uncle, Prince Harry, feeling devastated?

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during a Scar Tree Walk on April 16, 2026. (Photo Credit: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

Happy birthday, Charlotte!

On Saturday, May 2, Princess Charlotte celebrated her birthday.

This may be a hard pill to swallow for those of us who remember her birth in 2015, but she is now 11 years old.

To mark the occasion, her royal parents took to their shared Instagram page to upload a new portrait.

The image showed their tween daughter standing in a field of flowers while wearing a nice but casual ensemble.

“Wishing Charlotte a very happy 11th birthday!” the caption reads.

Now, a new report alleges that this photo of his niece evokes sadness in Harry.

An alleged old acquaintance of the Duke of Sussex spoke to The Daily Mail about the matter.

“Archie and Lili are having a lovely time in California,” the purported pal confirmed.

“But,” he continued, “Harry is very sad that they are missing out on life with the rest of their family.”

The alleged ol’ chum continued: “Harry feels his children are missing out on the extensive family network that their cousins are enjoying.”

‘He wants that for his own children’

Archie is now 7 years old. (Yesterday was his birthday.) Lili is only 4.

According to the alleged old buddy of Harry’s, he hopes that they will both have “the very best education.”

That shouldn’t be a problem.

The real schools in Santa Barbara are funded by property taxes and are likely quite good.

Harry and Meghan are likely to opt for private schools, which will be worse for socialization but may offer more individualized academics.

“He has retained his closest friendship group of confidants from his days at school at Ludgrove and Eton,” the purported pal reported.

The alleged longtime acquaintance added: “He wants that for his own children.”

Many of us remain friends or even close friends with people whom we met in school or in college. Even if you grow apart, you might choose to stay in touch.

It’s likely that Archie and Lili will have similar experiences — just probably at much less British sounding schools.

By the way, Page Six asked Harry for comment. His rep declined to “comment on private family matters.” Yeah, that’s fair.