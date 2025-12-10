Kim Kardashian & Britney Spears & Khloe Kardashian Cozy Up in Sleepover Pic

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, and Khloe Kardashian look so cozy together.

And yes, there’s a delightful new sleepover photo.

It’s good to remember that you don’t need to chase down Britney in a car like a maniac to see pics of her.

Kim shared a snap featuring all three lovely ladies cuddling together in bed.

TV Personality Kim Kardashian and and Singer Britney Spears attend Clive Davis and the Recording Academy’s 2012 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Richard Branson held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 11, 2012. (Photo Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images For The Recording Academy)

What were Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, and Khloe Kardashian doing together?

In the night on Tuesday, December 10, Kim Kardashian posted a series of photos to Instagram.

Only her most avid fans — those willing to swipe through to see all 18 photos — got to see the best part of the array.

The snap showcases Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe Kardashian in bed, snuggling up to none other than the Britney Spears.

This photo comes from a still fairly recent sleepover that the sisters had with the phenomenal pop star.

Britney looks delighted, grinning from ear to ear as she’s sandwiched between the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian shares new photo from the sleepover with her sister Khloe and Britney Spears. pic.twitter.com/QytwZLnaHx — Crave Britney (@cravebritney) December 10, 2025

This is actually not the first that fans have seen of the Kardashian-Spears pajama party.

The sleepover went down in November.

At the time, Britney even filmed herself giving Kim a peck on the cheek.

Khloe even poked fun at the coziness of the bed, quipping that it was a “geriatric bed” on the grounds that it vibrates.

So Kim is only prividing the latest look at the fun get-together — not our first glimpse.

What else did Kimberly share with the class?

As we mentioned, Kim Kardashian saved the best — the photo with Britney Spears — for last.

Her other photos included a wide array of selfies.

One snap highlighted her toned bikini body.

Like so many celebrities, Kim seems to enjoy tropical getaways throughout the year. We’d normally say that she’s missing out on late autumn weather, but in Los Angeles, that doesn’t really mean much.

Careful in the tropics, Kim. That’s how Britney got injured just days ago!

During a video for Vanity Fair, Kim Kardashian submitted to a “lie detector” test. (Image Credit: Vanity Fair/YouTube)

Recently, Kim’s brand has taken some hits.

We don’t necessarily mean the business side of things. Rather, we mean public perception of her.

Kim failed the bar exam after confessing to using ChatGPT for legal advice, which is cringefail behavior at best.

Her new show on Hulu is legendarily bad despite a slew of talented actresses.

And, perhaps worst of all, Kim believes that the moon landing was fake. She’s a grown woman with access to virtually endless information and experts. There is truly no excuse for this brand of brainrot.

Oh no! Kim Kardashian is going through it on ‘The Kardashians’ Season 7. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Is Kim using Britney for clout?

Over the years, many people have used any association — real or imagined — with Britney Spears for clout . . . but is Kim Kardashian one such person?

Britney has been a legend since long before anyone but the most obsessed O.J. Simpson biographer heard Kim’s name.

However, even with Kim seemingly on the verge of becoming Kringe Kardashian, we don’t think that she needs this boost.

Rather, she just shared a photo from a girls’ night. If anything, it’s a reminder that the hysteria surrounding Britney is manufactured, and doesn’t show you the real her. (As always)

That said, Kim definitely made the photo last on that photo roll to make people swipe through the rest of her pics, right? You can’t hold that against her, though.