Jeff Garcia Cause of Death: ‘Jimmy Neutron’ Star Was 50

We have sad news to report from the world of television today.

Jeff Garcia — the actor and comedian who was best known for voicing the character Sheen Estevez on the Nickelodeon series Jimmy Neutron — has passed away.

He was just 50 years old.

Actor Jeff Garcia arrives at the premiere of Paramount Picture’s “Barnyard” at the Cinerama Dome Theater on July 30, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

News of Garcia’s passing comes courtesy of his family, who confirmed that he died after being taken off of life support at a Los Angeles hospital.

No cause of death has been announced, but insiders tell TMZ that Garcia had been dealing with numerous health issues in recent months.

Earlier this year, he reportedly suffered a brain aneurysm that led to a fall and serious head injury.

He was able to leave the hospital, but it now looks as though he never fully recovered.

Jeff Garcia was known for voicing Sheen Estevez on ‘The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron’ and ‘Planet Sheen.’ (Nickelodeon/YouTube)

Sources say Garcia also suffered a stroke at some point in the last year.

He had canceled multiple stand-up shows because of health issues, and he reportedly battled pneumonia last month.

Insiders say that after being successfully treated for pneumonia, Garcia returned to the hospital on Monday with difficulty breathing.

On Tuesday, his lung collapsed, and shortly thereafter, his loved ones made the difficult decision to remove him from life support.

In addition to his long and varied career as a voice actor, Garcia had been working as a stand-up comic since he was 15 years old.

“With a very heavy heart, I would like to inform everybody that my father, Jeff Garcia, has passed away,” Garcia’s eldest son wrote on Instagram today.

“My father was a unique soul. He was unapologetically himself and I will always admire the love, compassion, and drive that he had. He taught me so much and gave me advice that I live by every single day,” he continued, adding:

“From voice acting to stand up comedy, he shined with his quick wit, brash humor, and charm. He has made such an impact on people’s lives internationally, whether you grew up watching Jimmy Neutron, or shared a laugh with him at one of his shows. He was my hero… I idolized him. He may be gone, but he will NEVER be forgotten.”

Our thoughts go out to Jeff Garcia’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.