Britney Spears Deletes Instagram After Scary Car Chase Video: What Happened?

Britney Spears has abruptly deactivated her Instagram account.

Reports that the Spears family is plotting an “intervention” are understandably scary. And, true or not, Kevin Federline’s book says a lot of humiliating things about the singer.

What was the deciding factor?

To work out why Britney’s IG has gone dark, we need to take a look at the events leading up to this turn of events.

What happened to Britney Spears’ Instagram?

On Sunday, November 2, Britney Spears marked the end of Daylight Savings Time (may that accursed hour-theft never return) by deactivating her Instagram account.

Checking for her page will show that the account is no longer active, as you can see in the screenshot below.

Notably, her account on the site formerly known as Twitter continues to exist.

And Britney’s Tumblr account has remained active, sharing throwback videos over the weekend — including on Sunday afternoon.

But Instagram — the platform on which Britney is most active and most likely posts her own content — is down.

Notably, Britney’s Instagram videos have become a hot topic in recent years.

Most of the time, she shares a video in which she dances — most often in her home. Britney is one of the greatest performers in the world, and much of that stems from her genuine love of dance.

However, her “fans” often react to these videos with alarm bordering on hysterics.

The kinds of posts that people might normally dismiss as kind of cringe — perhaps for Britney’s stream-of-consciousness captions more than for the dancing — instead have people asking if she should lose her hard-won basic human rights.

And some wonder if the recent rash of speculation about her well-being could be behind the closing of her Instagram account. Because it’s about more than just “dancing.”

Does that Britney Spears driving video have anything to do with it?

In addition to the usual hand-wringing about a mother of two dancing in her house and using too many emojis in her captions, some of the latest Britney Spears discourse concerns a driving video.

Late last month, she went on a night out with a friend.

A video, which you can see below, appeared to show Spears’ black BMW serving while being pursued by at least one other vehicle — the one filming her.

At one point, the vehicle made a U-turn to avoid the pursuer, who nonetheless continued to follow. Scary!

Most of us are lucky enough to have no idea how well we would drive if some stranger were recording our vehicle. However, there were claims that Britney must have been intoxicated.

In case we needed anymore reason to hate MSM like @DailyMailCeleb or @PageSix



A man chased Britney Spears in a car AT NIGHT all the way to her HOUSE, and want us to take their side. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hdOf6WdEG2 — JusticeforBJS (@Justice4BJS) October 24, 2025

Claims of intoxication do not match up with statements from the manager at Red O restaurant, where Britney and her friend had dined.

Manager Oliver Wynn, who would reasonably know and is notably not anonymous, clarified that Britney was “not intoxicated.”

“She was super chill and really nice,” he told Us Weekly. “She just kind of hung out, grabbed a bite to eat and left. I was impressed at how nice she actually was.”

Wynn added: “I worked at other restaurants frequented by a lot of celebrities, and I’ve never really seen a celebrity be as nice as Britney was.”

Due perhaps the hazards of their work, there are celebrities who are less friendly. Not necessarily nightmare customers like Ellen DeGeneres or James Corden have reportedly been, just distant. Not Britney, it seems.

Maybe she’s avoiding giving critics (and her family) any more ammunition

Following the car chase video and seemingly unsubstantiated “drinking” claims, reports said that Britney Spears’ family was scheming to “protect her from herself.”

Just for the record, if Britney had been driving erratically (or while under the influence), there are legal remedies — including the paying of a fine and even the suspension of a license.

There is not really any scenario where someone swerving on the road, even if they aren’t being pursued by one or more videographers, where a conservatorship is the response.

Conservatorships are for people who cannot advocate for themselves and often for those who do not know where they are — it’s not a punishment for being reckless. Or for being “too cringe” on Instagram.

Maybe Britney simply decided to take a break. As always, we hope that she is well.