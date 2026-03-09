Travis Kelce Will Return For 14th NFL Season But Might NOT Play For Chiefs, Insiders Claim

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Insiders all seem to agree that Travis Kelce will be returning to the NFL for a 14th season in September.

But they can’t agree on which team the future Hall of Famer will be playing for.

Yes, the idea of Kelce suiting up for anyone other than the Kansas City Chiefs might be unthinkable — but it sounds like it’s a distinct possibility.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field at half time against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Rumors of Kelce’s retirement have been circulating nonstop ever since the Chiefs failed to make the playoffs at the conclusion of the 2025 NFL season.

Now, sources close to the situation say that Kelce has made up his mind to return for one more season.

So that part is (mostly) settled, but Yahoo! News is reporting that Kelce might be wearing a different team’s colors for the 2026 season.

The site says there are “reports that Kelce will be looking at other teams” and notes that despite his advanced (by football standards) age, the tight end, who will turn 37 next season, would fetch top dollar on the open market.

Travis Kelce attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “Quarterback” at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

But NFL journalist Ian Rappoport tells a different story, stating with almost absolute certainty that Travis will be returning to Kansas City.

“Back for more: #Chiefs future Hall of Fame TE Travis Kelce is expected to return to Kansas City for a 14th season, a message that’s been delivered to teams who will want him,” Rapoport tweeted today.

“At 36, Kelce’s play was at its usual level, landing him in the Pro Bowl. He’s loyal to KC & will stay.

“Travis Kelce would have commanded top dollar in the TE market. But he’d rather stay with the #Chiefs, catch passes from Patrick Mahomes, and have a shot at another Super Bowl.”

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Many analysts believe that the Chiefs would be wise to move on rather than pay top dollar for a player whose best years are well behind him.

When the Chiefs traded star cornerback Trent McDuffie for three 2026 draft picks, many took it as an indication that the team is fully focused on their future, rather than trying to preserve the successes of their recent past.

But Travis — who’s set to marry Taylor Swift this offseason — is a local legend and a fan favorite.

It seems almost certain that he’ll be catching passes from bestie Patrick Mahomes next season.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.