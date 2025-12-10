Wenne Alton Davis Cause of Death: Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Actress Gone at 60

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Very sad news out of Hollywood this week:

Wenne Alton Davis, a veteran actress best known for having portrayed a police officer on the hit Amazon Prime show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, has been killed after getting hit by a car.

She was 60 years old.

(Amazon)

Various celebrity gossip and entertainment news outlets have confirmed that the star was lost her life in an accident in New York City on Monday night.

Davis was reportedly out to dinner with friends and was walking to the train station when a motorist struck her in Midtown Manhattan.

She was rushed to Mount Sinai West Hospital, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

The driver, who has thus far not been charged with a crime, remained on the scene after the crash took place.

“I can only describe Wenne Davis as a bright light,” Davis’ agent Jamie Harris said late Wednesday in a statement.

“She had a huge love for New York, for acting, for her colleagues at JFK and, most of all, her family and her circle of friends (which was also huge). She was someone for whom friendliness and kindness were not what she did but more who she was as a person.”

Harris went on on to say that “many of her friends in the past few days … spoke of her generous spirit and love of life,” and that she will be greatly missed “by all who knew and loved her.”

The agent added:

“We all agree that she had much more to do in her career as an actor and her life. Literally, no one I’ve spoken to can believe that she’s no longer with us.”

(Instagram)

Aside from the cop she played on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Davis had parts in the 2011 Michael Fassbender drama Shame and the 2004 short film Ladies Room.

She also appeared on TV in episodes of Rescue Me, Girls5eva, New Amsterdam, Blindspot, and American Odyssey.

While working as an actress, Davis also supported herself in a security job at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

May Wenne Alton Davis rest in peace.