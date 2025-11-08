Kim Kardashian Fails Bar Exam, Vows to Give It a Second Shot

Reading Time: 2 minutes

For the past several years, Kim Kardashian has been studying to become a lawyer.

Today, she revealed a major setback in her journey to the legal profession:

Kim shared the bad news with fans on Instagram Saturday afternoon:

Kim Kardashian leaves the Assize Court after testifying in a trial over the 2016 robbery that saw her relieved of millions of dollars’ worth of jewellery at gunpoint in Paris, on May 13, 2025. (Photo by LEO VIGNAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kim assures fans that she’s not giving up the night

“Well…I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV,” she wrote.

“Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up – just more studying and even more determination,” Kim continued, adding:

“Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far. Failing short isn’t failure – it’s fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivated me even more. Let’s go!”

Kim Kardashian attends the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Star-Studded Grand Opening Celebration on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

The tone was wildly different from Kim’s previous bar exam update.

In 2021, she took to Twitter to report that she had passed the preparatory “baby bar” exam.

“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.”

“For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me,” she added.

When Kim announced in 2019 that she was pursuing a legal career, the reaction was swift and sharply divided.

Yet six years on, her pursuit of a law license is still going strong.

Kim Kardashian attends the “All’s Fair” Disney+ Premiere at Maison de La Chimie on October 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

It’s been a winding, publicly scrutinized journey through legal apprenticeship, criminal-justice advocacy, and, sadly, exam setbacks.

But clearly, Kim is still determined to follow in her father’s footsteps by becoming an attorney.

Many future lawyers failed the bar exam on their first attempt, and Kim didn’t even have the benefit of law school.

California allows aspiring attorneys to take the bar after interning at a law firm, which was the route that Kim took.

We’re sure today’s news was frustrating, but Kim has a long history of getting what she wants. We’re sure she’ll get ’em next time!

In the meantime, at least she’s starring in a Hulu legal drama! That’s like being a lawyer, right?