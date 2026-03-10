Gwen Stefani Gushes Over Her ‘Miracle’ Baby in New Interview

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We’ll remember this the next time that miracle baby rumors circulate.

When Gwen Stefani was in her mid-forties, she gave birth to her third son.

According to the singer, she experienced a spiritual and religious awakening as a Catholic ahead of conceiving him.

Now, she brands her third son as her “first miracle.”

During a Hallow interview, Gwen Stefani dishes on her religious journey. (Image Credit: YouTube)

How did she have a baby in her mid-40s?

If you’ve seen Stefani lately, it was probably in an ad for the Hallow prayer app. More on her involvement in that controversial prayer app in a moment.

She did a recent interview with Hallow: Prayer & Meditation, describing a spiritual epiphany that she experienced.

According to Stefani, she was working with a man who was an atheist and was ethnically Jewish.

“He was studying the Torah, and he had this big epiphany awakening,” she recalled.

“And,” Stefani shared, “he starts talking to me about the Torah.”

At the same time, Stefani and her erstwhile husband, Gavin Rossdale, were apparently hoping for a third child.

“I was desperate at this point during all this,” Stefani admitted.

“I really wanted to have another baby,” she expressed. “I really did.”

Stefani explained: “I couldn’t, and I was old.” She was in her 40s, an age when pregnancy is unusual and considered geriatric.

However, she explained that her conversations with her former-atheist Jewish colleague were “waking me up.”

With the back of the church behind her, Gwen Stefani chats. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘And that was the first miracle’

According to Stefani, her eldest son, Kingston, hoped for another sibling. Now 19, he would have been but a wee lad back in 2013.

She’d told him that “mommy is too old” for another baby. But she says that she heard him praying for a sibling.

“It was like, four weeks later, and I was pregnant with Apollo,” Stefani marveled.

“I had him at 44 years old, naturally,” she proclaimed, calling him a “full-on gift. And that was the first miracle.”

Just a few years later, she and Rossdale split. It was widely reported that she found evidence on a tablet device that he was boning the children’s nanny.

Gwen Stefani carries on a religious discussion while in nun-adjacent cosplay. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Kingston is now 19. Zuma is now 17. And Apollo is now 12.

Many people believe in miraculous occurrences, usually due to the supernatural intervention of one or more deities.

In Stefani’s case, she is Catholic.

Some in her shoes might feel leery of discussing a baby whose conception and birth they believe to be miraculous, out of sensitivity to others who pray for — but do not have — a child.

But Stefani is doing an interview with the polarizing Hallow app. With that in mind, it makes sense for her to make statements that might otherwise be insensitive.

In a video for the Hallow app, Gwen Stefani considers as she speaks. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Many people are confused by her involvement with the Hallow app

Stefani is best known for her music career. Following that, it’s probably for her role as a coach on The Voice.

Her getting involved with a conservative prayer app that received funding from infamous billionaire Peter Thiel took some by surprise.

(The existence of a “prayer app” at all is also controversial, particularly among the faithful. What role does an app play in prayer? What role should it play?)

Truth be told, this app and her involvement with it was probably always who Stefani was.

It’s just that, these days, the lyrics to “Just A Girl” feel less sarcastic. Now it feels like she’d prefer that no one allow her to drive late at night.