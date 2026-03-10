Candace Cameron Bure Accidentally Attended ‘Demonic’ S&M Party

Reading Time: 3 minutes

You don’t want to go to a pool party if you don’t swim.

By extension, a “demonic” S&M sex party doesn’t sound like a great fit for Candace Cameron Bure.

She’s explaining the way that she accidentally attended one, not realizing what it was until she arrived.

We get the S&M bit. How do the demons factor into it?

Ever accidentally attend a ‘dark and demonic’ sex party?

On the Tuesday, March 10 episode of the Candace Cameron Bure Podcast, the eponymous host shared an unexpected experience.

She and her husband, Valeri Bure, one attended an “S&M sex thing,” she claimed.

It was an event “that ended up being so dark and demonic,” she claimed.

To be clear, attending the event was apparently an accident or misunderstanding.

Cameron Bure characterized the experience as a ‘weird, embarrassing moment.”

“Although I shouldn’t say embarrassing for me,” she then rambled.

Cameron Bure continued: “They were more shameful of going to places where I thought, like, ‘Oh, this person’s a friend, and I’m going to be cool and do this.’”

We’re not totally sure on what she was going with that.

She narrated: “We walked in [to the sex party], and my eyeballs were popping out of my head.”

Apparently, this astonishment was “because I saw stuff I’ve never seen before in my life.”

‘It was just so slimy and weird’

“I’m looking at Val, going like, ‘How are we here? What is happening?’” Cameron Bure recalled.

“We made a hard U-turn and walked right out of there,” she described.

Cameron Bure then trashed the party, claiming: “It just was so slimy and weird.”

Apparently, she and her husband promised to “pause” before accepting future invites from the friend in question.

“We just had no idea what we were walking into,” Cameron Bure explained. She then disparaged: “And it was so disgusting and gross.”

The former The View antagonist is not the first public figure to accidentally attend a sex party.

It is embarrassing. And though a reasonable degree of discretion makes sense, it is a failure on the part of the host (or at least, the person handing out the invite) — as it would for any party miscommunication.

If you can’t swim or don’t own swimwear, a pool or lake party might suck. And you would want to be prepared, in more ways than one, for a sex party.

However, we have to point out that you can accidentally attend a sex party and leave without disparaging the party or the party guests. Cameron Bure is being rude, for no reason, in this video. (Compare her story to Matt Mercer’s anecdote, for example.)

Additionally, it’s unclear how much of an “S&M” sex party it really was. Would someone with Cameron Bure’s background know the difference between a party with casual nudity, a sexy party, and a true BDSM scene?

What does she mean about, um, demons?

When Cameron Bure refers to the party as “demonic,” it is easy to imagine some sort of high-production value setting where people are having a bondage-heavy orgy before a demonic altar.

That’s pretty unlikely. It’s unlikely because this is real life, and also because even if that were the sort of thing that happens in reality, she’d be an unlikely invite.

Instead, it seems more likely that Cameron Bure — who has claimed that watching horror films can open “portals” into one’s home — simply believes that a sex party is inherently demonic, or that demons somehow orchestrated the event or would feel drawn to it.

As we have noted in our coverage of the Duggar fundamentalist cult, it must be terrifying to believe that you live in a world where beings of pure evil are plotting your demise.

We are unsure of what we, or anyone, could tell Cameron Bure in order to reassure her.