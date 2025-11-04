Kim Kardashian Confesses to Using ChatGPT for Legal Advice, Should Maybe Rethink That …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Kim Kardashian has confessed to having used ChatGPT for legal advice while studying. Oh no.

The reality star and businesswoman has had cringe moments before.

This is also not the first time that she has shown signs of being gullible.

But fans genuinely believed that she had a real interest in becoming an attorney. But if she’s asking ChatGPT for legal advice and then failing tests, maybe she should stick to selling furry thongs.

During a video for Vanity Fair, Kim Kardashian submitted to a “lie detector” test. (Image Credit: Vanity Fair/YouTube)

Why in the world would Kim Kardashian use ChatGPT instead of real information?

While sitting down with Vanity Fair for their lie detector test, Kim Kardashian admitted to using ChatGPT.

Obviously, there’s no good use for ChatGPT. And there is really no longer an excuse for people believing otherwise.

Even when it isn’t inducing a new form of psychosis in vulnerable users, all of these generative “AI” assistants get things wrong about half the time. Half.

But Kim confessed: “I use it for legal advice.” That is second only to medical advice for worst conceivable uses of a lying machine.

“So when I need to know the answer to a question,” she continued, “I’ll take a picture and snap it and put it in there.”

To the surprise of no one (except perhaps for Kim herself), using a notoriously inaccurate program for legal advice has not been helpful.

“It has made me fail tests … all the time,” she complained. “And then, I’ll get mad and I’ll yell at it.”

Just a reminder: generative AI is not really “AI.” It is a language learning model. It is glorified autocorrect.

These programs simulate conversations by essentially stealing millions of real people’s words and predicting what text comes next. You cannot hurt its feelings. It has neither feelings nor thoughts.

But Kim is complaining that ChatGPT needs to improve, admitting that she is “leaning to them to really help me.” Yikes!

Thinking back, Kim Kardashian recalls her first divorce. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Being a savvy businesswoman doesn’t make you immune to scams

As many may recall, Kim Kardashian actually has a troubling history of displaying signs that she is gullible.

(Everyone can fall for a scam! Believing that you are immune to disinformation is the perfect way to make yourself a mark)

Before treating ChatGPT like a tool instead of a clown toy (and, as TMZ notes, what could be a cheating tool if it weren’t feeding her believable nonsense), Kim recently made headlines.

She announced that she doesn’t believe that the moon landing took place.

Kim seems to sincerely believe that Buzz Aldrin has announced that it was fake. That isn’t true. It is unclear whether she has misunderstood his statements from interviews, or simply saw a fake video and believed it to be true.

While all decked out ahead of her Milan show, Kim Kardashian appeared to be all geared up to fight Thanos and win. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Technology in general seems to be a weak point for Kim’s ability to distinguish between the cool and the cringe.

Last year, Kim’s weird Tesla photoshoot raised eyebrows and invited sneers and condemnation.

Not only because Elon Musk is an evil man who has done catastrophic damage to America and the rest of the world. But also because his companies do not enjoy sterling reputations.

In fact, there are many tips online for how to casually deface those hideous Cybertrucks — the ones that Kim likes to show off on The Kardashians — if you should have the misfortune of seeing them in the wild.

(We don’t recommend committing a crime; just make a visibly disgusted face to make the driver feel bad about what they’re driving)

Accustomed to wearing bleak beige neutrals, Kim Kardashian is nothing short of radiant in this rich red garb. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Maybe she passed the California bar exam anyway? We’ll see

This happens to be the week when Kim Kardashian’s California bar exam results will show up — for her. They’ll become public later.

As many on social media are snarkily commenting, if Kim relied upon this genAI gibberish while studying, she set herself up to fail.

The good news (as TMZ pointed out) is that Kim can retake the California bar as many times as she likes.

That’s normal even for people who do actual studying instead of asking a machine to flip a coin on whether or not it spits out lies to them. About half of people pass it. Kim took four tries before passing the “baby bar” in 2021.

Studies have demonstrated that becoming famous makes people more gullible. If Kim is believing 50-year-old conspiracy theories about the moon landing, thinks that Cybertrucks are “cool,” and thinks that ChatGPT is helpful or worth using … maybe she’s a great example of this sad phenomenon.