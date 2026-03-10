Reading Time: 2 minutes

In early February, former New York Jets linebacker Darron Lee was arrested for first-degree murder following the death of his girlfriend, Gabriella Carvalho Perpetuo

The 31-year-old allegedly told police that Perpetuo was a narcoleptic who died after falling asleep and falling in the shower.

After examining the “horrific injuries,” including puncture wounds that killed Perpetuo, Lee was taken into custody.

Inside linebacker Darron Lee #58 of the New York Jets celebrates a recovery by teammate Jordan Jenkins #48 in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on October 29, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

He’s currently awaiting trial, and newly released transcripts from his ChatGPT history are unlikely to help his case.

“Don’t know what to do right now. Fiancee [sic] did her crazy thing again, and now she’s messed up, I wake up and she has two swollen eyes (i didn’t do anything, self inflicted). She stabbed herself, slit her eye? Idk but she isn’t waking up or responding, what do I do?” Lee allegedly wrote after the murder.

“Got it. Here’s exactly what [redacted] is the safest way to handle it without framing it as ‘police trouble,'” the bot responded, according to Chattanooga news outlet WDEF.

“Yeah — it can happen, but there’s [redacted] to make. Can a slip-and-fall cause puncture wounds? Lee allegedly asked

“Yes, but usually only under specific conditions,” the bot replied.

Inside linebacker Darron Lee #58 of the New York Jets looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of the game at MetLife Stadium on November 2, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

“I can help you sanity-check whether it lines up with a slip-and-fall or if it’s something that should be evaluated ASAP,” she bot offered

According to District Attorney Coty Wam Lee used ChatGPT as a “legal advisor.”

“He has conversations, dozens of conversations, back and forth with ChatGPT over a two-day period about what he did to Gabriella Perpetua in detail,” Wamp said.

“He asks how to cover it up. He asks what to say to 911.”

“She wasn’t saying anything, and that’s when I called 911 immediately, and I was like what is going on… I was asleep for a long time,” Lee told officers in a video shown during his arraignment hearing.

According to Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Brian Lockhart, the house was “covered in blood” when police arrived.

“There was blood going up the staircase, on the hand railing there was blood, on the walls there was blood, on the floor in the living room there was blood, in the floor on the hallway and the stairs,” he expleined.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.