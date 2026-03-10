Eric Rosenbrook Says ME is Wrong About 1-Month-Old’s Death, Claims Wife Leida …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

90 Day Fiance alum Leida Margaretha is likely looking at criminal charges in the near future.

The medical examiner ruled that 1-month-old baby Alisa’s death was “non-accidental.”

Eric Rosenbrook says that he — and the private medical examiner he hired — believe otherwise.

He’s ranting about CPS, about the local department of Health and Human Services, and claiming that Leida’s innocent.

On ’90 Day Fiance,’ Eric Rosenbrook has a tense conversation with his then-fiancee. (Image Credit: TLC)

Leida has exactly one person in her corner

Former 90 Day Fiance villains Eric and Leida are pushing back at claims that they — or, more likely, Leida — are responsible for the death of 5-week-old Alisa.

Speaking to TMZ, Eric says that he has hired an independent medical examiner to review the autopsy.

According to Eric, his alleged expert disparaged the autopsy for omitting certain steps.

For example, he argued that the report did not delineate the age of one of the bone fractures that the 5-month-old had.

A bone fracture could have occurred during Alisa’s birth, Eric said, just five weeks before her death. She was born via C-section.

This mugshot of ’90 Day Fiance’ villain Leida Margaretha is one of several. (Photo Credit: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

An additional rib fracture, Eric suggested, might have happened during CPR attempts.

Eric claimed that the Adams County sheriff’s department has not found the evidence to blame Leida for Alisa’s death.

He has a lot to say about the county’s Health and Human Services department. 90 Day Fiance fans who remember his rants on and off screen will not be surprised by his comments.

Like many bad parents before him, Eric blasted CPS, claiming that the agency is “the definition of fascism.” Not if words mean things, it isn’t.

“As far as CPS goes,” Eric complained, “they’re a hammer and every parent is a nail.”

90 Day Fiance star Eric Rosenbrook took Leida Margaretha to his home for the first time. She was distressed and disgusted. (Image Credit: TLC)

No one has actually been arrested or charged in Alisa’s death

Just for the record, the investigation into Alisa’s death is ongoing.

No criminal charges have been filed — yet.

(Yes, Leida has been charged with numerous felonies, but these are apparently unrelated. Eric was also charged with domestic violence last summer. Lovely people, Eric and Leida.)

Leida has denied all wrongdoing regarding Alisa’s tragic death.

And, though the two were apparently separated at the time, Eric confirmed to TMZ that he and Leida are still married.

The Adams County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office took this mugshot of Eric Rosenbrook on July 5, 2025. (Photo Credit: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

We of course have not reviewed the evidence in the heartbreaking death of baby Alisa.

It is certainly true that there have been incidents where parents were falsely accused of wrongdoing when their child — especially an infant — suddenly died.

However, we can also acknowledge that it is much more common for children to die at the hands of those who are supposed to love and care for them.

Meanwhile, the medical examiner concluded that the baby’s death was non-accidental. HHS concluded that there was a preponderance of evidence of wrongdoing on Leida’s part.

We don’t know what happened, except that something terrible took place. At the very least, a baby died.

It is no surprise that Leida Margaretha was on 90 Day Fiance for such a short time. She didn’t win over fans; her haters only grew in number with each episode. And not without cause. (Image Credit: TLC)

The ’90 Day Fiance’ baggage is not going to help in this case

Leida and Eric appeared on 90 Day Fiance during one of its biggest years.

They did not endear themselves to viewers. Kicking out Eric’s teenage daughter, Tasha, was a vicious move.

Their antics since then, on the Tell All special and on social media, have only made them look worse.

If this goes to trial, prosecutors and defense attorneys are going to face a challenge in the voir dire process as they search for jurors who don’t already know enough about Leida to hate her.

That said, it’s likely the jurors would hear a list of new reasons to hate her. If this goes to trial.

That remains up in the air — which is clearly why Eric is attempting to cast doubt upon the medical examiner’s findings at this stage.