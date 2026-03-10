Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Finally Reach Custody Deal (Complete With Booze …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When former Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright ended their marriage, the news didn’t exactly come as a shock.

After all, the relationship was marred by frequent instances of infidelity and booze- and drug-fueled outbursts.

Thankfully, after years of legal wrangling, it now looks as though Jax and Brittany have prioritized the needs of their 4-year-old son, Cruz.

Not only have they hammered out a custody deal, they’ve also agreed to limit the kid’s exposure to their hard-partying lifestyle.

Brittany Cartwright (L) and Jax Taylor (R) attend DailyMail.com & DailyMailTV Holiday Party with Flo Rida on December 6, 2017 at The Magic Hour in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Daily Mail)

Yes, according to a new report from TMZ, Jax and Brittany have agreed to a shared custody agreement that would have Cruz staying with Jax every other weekend and every Wednesday night.

So as expected, Brittany will have the kid the vast majority of the time.

But perhaps the most significant part of this arrangement is the fact that both parties have agreed to abstain from alcohol and drugs while Cruz is under their care.

Both parties have also agreed not to speak about one another negatively in front of Cruz and to wait six months before introducing him to any new romantic partners that may have entered their lives.

Brittany and Jax got married in 2019 after dating on and off for 4 years but split in 2024.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attends the People’s Choice Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Cartwright filed for divorce in 2024 while Jax was in a mental healthcare facility, receiving treatment for PTSD and other mental health issues.

Jax has stated that he used substances to self-medicate, but they only made his issues worse.

So it makes sense that Brittany would want him to steer clear of the booze and whatnot while Cruz is under his care.

Brittany also agreed to abstain while she’s on mom duty, but that might have just been a ploy to get Jax to go along with the deal.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

After all, she’s never battled any major addiction issues like he has (that we know of), but she did enjoy turning up quite a bit in her Vanderpump days.

As for the financial aspects of the split, it seems that neither party will be receiving alimony or child support.

Both Jax and Brittany were earning roughly the same amount as veteran Bravo stars at the time of their split.

And now that they’ve both been cut loose in favor of a younger cast, there might not be a whole lot of cash to fight over!